Product Area Architect
Sandvik AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-24
Do you have a passion for the opportunities that digitalization brings to manufacturing - both in production and the actual products? Sandvik Group IT is now looking for a Product Area Architect to join us. Welcome to an exciting role in a global organization where we offer you a great chance to develop - both personally and professionally!
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for our engineering and architecture - safeguarding and developing engineering technology within the Product Area. You understand customer needs, translate them into technical solutions and, in collaboration with key suppliers and partners, you guide the architecture and technical design of products. You also provide guidance to the product teams, while communicating, networking efficiently and driving decisions on complex issues. You identify, select and support the establishment of emerging technologies - keeping our products and services aligned with industry trends and demands.
The location for this job is Sandviken or Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from home or any other location.
Your character
We're looking for someone with technical knowledge and a bachelor's degree within IT - supported by relevant work experience. You have leadership experience and are skilled in risk management. You need in-depth knowledge of existing, new and emerging technologies and proficiency in data integration, Extract, Transform, Load processes and experience in messaging systems. You have expertise in designing, documenting and managing APIs, as well as a strong understanding of integrating different systems and applications. Awareness of security best practices and data-related compliance requirements is essential for this role. As we act on a global scene, fluency in verbal and written English is a requirement.
You're strategic, have clear analytical skills and an execution mindset of seeing things through, from idea to end product. You have good communication skills and feel comfortable working in and with large companies in an international setting. Being a driven and motivated problem solver, ready to pursue meaningful work really comes in handy in this role and you always strive to make an impact.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than August 16, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0056251).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Avinash Jha, recruiting manager, avinash.jha@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70-211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0 26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
