Product Application & QC Specialist (Personal Care)
2025-10-06
Background:
Melt&Marble's mission is to accelerate the transition towards more sustainable products across different industries. We harness precision fermentation to create the next generation of sustainable designer fats, tailored for applications ranging from delicious, climate-friendly foods to high-performance personal care products.
We are expanding our team and looking to attract enthusiastic & mission-driven people to join us on our journey.
Position summary:
We are looking for a motivated and experienced personal care specialist to support building personal care capabilities application capabilities within Melt&Marble. This role combines application development, quality control, and customer support, making it ideal for someone who thrives in a dynamic startup environment and enjoys wearing multiple hats.
Our ideal candidate should have a strong track record in development and formulation of personal care/cosmetic products and experience with compliance. Experience with working in fats and oils is a big bonus.
The candidate should also be comfortable working in the dynamic environment of a start-up company, troubleshooting challenging projects, and meeting tight deadlines.
Occasionally, some activities may require working outside of standard working hours. The position might require travel within Sweden and abroad.
Responsibilities and tasks:
Support with development of the positioning of Melt&Marble's fats to personal care customers together with the business and product development teams
Support customers and partners with technical expertise, including formulation advise and troubleshooting
Develop application prototypes (e.g. creams, lotions, etc.) showcasing the functionality and value of our fats and produce data/figures relevant to customers
Build and run QC systems for our personal care product pipeline (methods, documentation, and routines for product consistency and customer confidence), including both hands-on work and coordination with external testing partners
Conduct stability testing of ingredients and formulations and work to improve product stability
Ensure production of ingredients are in compliance with GMP / other industry standards relevant for personal care
Develop and implement claims and efficacy testing strategies for personal care products, overseeing study design and execution through external partners to ensure scientifically robust and consumer-relevant results
Collaborate with external labs or partners when needed for testing or validation.
Maintain records and contribute to regulatory documentation as needed.
Required qualifications:
Educational background (PhD, MSc, or Bsc) in cosmetic science, chemistry, biochemistry, or related field
3+ years experience working in commercial R&D, product development, QC, or another relevant role within personal care/cosmetics
Strong understanding of formulation science (emulsions, surfactants, oils/fats, stability, sensory testing)
Experience working with fats & oils in personal care formulations
Experience establishing and maintaining quality systems (e.g. QC protocols, method development, ISO/GMP familiarity, stability studies)
Strong communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally.
Comfortable in a startup environment: proactive, flexible, and hands-on
Good written and oral communication skills in English
Ability to work well both independently and in a team
Bonus points:
Experience with regulatory requirements for personal care (e.g. INCI, REACH, safety assessment, etc.)
Strong network of potential customers in the personal care industry
We offer:
An innovative, interdisciplinary, and fun research environment where you can rapidly grow your skillset and advance in your career
A chance to take ownership and shape your role
Unique opportunity to participate in and make meaningful contributions to innovative projects that address key global challenges
Work in the lovely city of Gothenburg- Sweden's second-largest city. Gothenburg is a seaside city that offers a great combination of city life and beautiful surrounding nature
Competitive remuneration, generous vacation package, and other benefits
Title & level
Exact title can be adjusted depending on your experience
Location:
Gothenburg, Sweden.
Application procedure:
Applications should be in English and contain the following:
Cover letter- tell us about your ambitions and why you're a great fit for Melt&Marble and this particular position (300 words max!)
CV outlining your experience, educational background and key skills, including contact information of 2 current/former supervisors and 1 current/former colleague
Application deadline: October 31st. Please note that we might evaluate applications as they are received and may close the position ahead of the deadline if we find a suitable applicant, so please apply early!
If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact us at hr@meltmarble.com
