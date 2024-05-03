Product and Application Specialist at Swedish Algae Factory
2024-05-03
Are you a chemist or engineer with laboratory experience? Are you currently working with product development with an ambition to work with R&D and product development? Would you like to do that in an area that really contributes to a more circular and sustainable society? Then we have an opening for at the Swedish Algae Factory in central Gothenburg.
What can Swedisch Algae Factory offer you?
Swedish Algae Factory is a successful company founded in 2016 with the vision of creating a climate-positive business with the help of microalgae. Today, Swedish Algae Factory grows diatoms and extracts their mesoporous silica shells, which are sold under the product name Algica. Algica is sold in the personal care industry and the material also has properties suitable for applications such as wound care, biofiltration, solar panels and batteries.
Swedish Algae Factory is continuously expanding and as part of our continued development, we are now looking for a Product and Application Specialist. If you want to be part of an exciting journey and contribute to a sustainable future, this could be your next career step! Here you are offered:
- A role in an international context
- Driven and competent colleagues
- Flexible working hours
- Room for creativity and a role with opportunities for development
About the role
You will mainly spend your time researching product properties, developing test methods for product quality, and exploring new uses for Swedish Algae Factory's product Algica. You will also be involved in quality assuring of production batches through tests.
In this role, you will work both individually and together with others. You will be part of a team responsible for increasing the value of the product for existing customers as well as testing and developing the material for new application areas. The role provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the development - from idea to market, as well as contribute to the continuous improvement of the product.
You will be based at the head office in Gårda in Gothenburg. Visits to the production facility in Kungshamn and potential external stakeholders may occur.
Who are we looking for?
We see that you as an applicant have:
- Academic degree in chemistry, chemical engineering, biotechnology, physics or similar.
- Experience of working in a lab.
- Very good ability to communicate in both spoken and written English. Good knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
- The ability to convey technical information in different types of contexts.
It is an advantage if you have a master's degree or a specialisation in materials chemistry. If you have experience of working in product development or R&D, it is also meritorious.
To thrive in the role, we think that you share our passion and ambition to contribute to a sustainable industry. To do that, you need to have a development- and solution-oriented approach and a keen interest in technical development, while at the same time being able to balance the visionary with a business mindset.
It is important that you are driven, have a genuine desire to learn and that you can take initiatives. To succeed in the role, you need to have good analytical skills and a thorough and methodical way of working, both in terms of lab work and analysis of results. You have good collaboration skills and can work both independently and together with others to achieve good results.
We put great emphasis on your personal qualities in this recruitment.
Information and application
Do you think the above description is in line with your profile and your ambitions for the future? Submit your application today or no later than May 26, 2024. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position can be filled before the advertisement expires.
In this recruitment, Swedish Algae Factory collaborates with AxÖ Consulting. The recruitment process is handled by AxÖ Consulting, but you will be employed directly by Swedish Algae Factory. Please note that we do not accept any applications by e-mail.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or the role, please contact the recruitment consultant Kajsa Rosén at Kajsa.rosen@axoconsulting.se
or 072-398 02 67.
For more information about Swedish Algae Factory, visit website:https://www.swedishalgaefactory.com/
