Producer Intern
2023-05-19
Why you want to be an intern at Chief Rebel
Join us as a Producer Intern and collaborate closely with our talented Feature Owners. As a Producer Intern, you'll work on a wide range of tasks that contribute to the game's overall success. This internship provides a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the dynamic game-developing industry and set the foundation for an exceptional career.
About the role
This is a one-year internship and the start is as soon as possible. As the Production Intern, you will ensure that tasks are properly filled in, estimated, tracked, and completed. You will also be responsible for setting up quick filters and sprint boards, as well as facilitating sprint planning by planning multiple sprints ahead with each feature team. During stand-ups, you will track progress and hold feature owners accountable for achieving sprint goals. Additionally, you will be responsible for holding retrospectives and flagging when goals are at risk.
Skills needed
To be successful in this role, you should have a keen eye for detail and be meticulous in your work, avoiding errors or oversights that could impact the final product. You should also possess good interpersonal skills and be able to communicate status, risks, and updates clearly and professionally with the Producer, Feature Owners, and development team. Adapting to tight deadlines effectively is crucial, as well as being able to suggest potential solutions to problems and challenges for the Feature Owners.
About Chief Rebel
Chief Rebel is a game development studio located in Stockholm, Sweden. We make stylized games with deeply involving mechanics. www.chiefrebel.com
(https://jobs.chiefrebel.com/jobs/www.chiefrebel.com) Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chief Rebel AB
(org.nr 559178-0068), http://www.chiefrebel.com Arbetsplats
Chief Rebel Kontakt
Rasmus Lundin rasmus.lundin@chiefrebel.com 0730542175 Jobbnummer
7796031