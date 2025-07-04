Procurement Tender Manager - 490295
2025-07-04
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time onsite Procurement Tender Manager in Stockholm, SE we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your procurement and tender management expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside collaborative and detail-oriented teammates.
You'll drive the creation of robust and competitive tender procurement cost, scope, and schedule commitments, ensuring alignment with Alstom's platform procurement objectives. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (Procurement Platform, Product and Solution teams, Engineering, and Industrial teams), manage product procurement references to prepare tenders, and lead competitiveness reviews, and much more.
We'll look to you for:
You'll specifically take care of building robust and competitive tender Procurement cost, scope & schedule commitments, but also ensuring that the tender contributes to the Platform procurement objectives.
Anticipating and preparing tenders with robust Product reference cost management.
Regularly extracting ERP data to assess Product competitiveness and liaising with Procurement Project Managers (PPM) for tender preparation
Ensuring Procurement Reference Library (Ref. Lib.) files and Competitiveness improvement plans are consistent and usable for upcoming tenders.
Leading pre-tendering activities to build Product Cost references for products not managed by the Ref. Lib.
Coordinating and consolidating Sourcing activities, performance, and efficiency during the tender phase.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field. ,
Experience or understanding of procurement processes, tender management, and supplier negotiations. ,
Knowledge of ERP systems and data extraction for cost analysis,
Familiarity with building cost references and managing product competitiveness. ,
Strong communication skills, including the ability to coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams ,
Knowledge of sourcing localization and supplier capability networks in specific regions,
Proficiency in project management, including dashboard maintenance and performance tracking ,
Commitment to ethical conduct and adherence to the Alstom Code of Ethics.
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is a strong advantage.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Work with procurement platforms, sourcing teams, and cross-functional stakeholders to ensure robust tender preparation and execution.
Progress towards enhancing procurement competitiveness, achieving cost efficiency, and driving continuous improvement in tender processes.
Utilise our dynamic and inclusive working environment that fosters leadership, resilience, adaptability, and ethical conduct.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
