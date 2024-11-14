Procurement Specialist till ABB Electrification
2024-11-14
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Write the next chapter of your ABB story.
In this role you will be a vital member of our Procurement & Logistics (P&L) team, working with our two Swedish manufacturing units belonging to Electrification Smart Power HUB Central Europe, located in Alingsås and Västerås.
You will be responsible to support, design and execute purchasing strategies within our supply base for one or more purchasing categories by creating good relationships that will foster the evolution of both ABB and our Suppliers on a long-term basis.
On a personal level, you are strong in analytics and motivated by teamwork. You are independent and solution oriented with strong communicative and collaborative skills.
Moreover, you are good at building extensive networks internally as well as externally and enjoy occasional travel.
Your role and responsibilities
Leverages the Continuous Improvement Process Sourcing (CIPS) process, implements effective sourcing strategies in line with business strategy ensuring that the supply base/suppliers have the capability and capacity to meet current and future business requirements. Ensures all relevant parties understand strategies and execute processes accordingly.
Manages and tracks of procurement activities, cost budgets and savings forecasts.
Minimizes risk regarding quality and financial exposure by following quality and commercial procedures and in accordance with Company guidelines.
Negotiates agreements with main suppliers and periodically renews price lists, terms, and conditions.
Designs and implements cost out programs and/or processes to reach financial targets.
Applies and implements P&L standards, tools and processes focused on business continuity for the assigned categories or group of categories.
Ensures supplier compliance data collection within ABB global/local process (Reach, ROHS, WEEE, conflict mineral, country of origin, sustainability).
Lives ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Qualifications for the role
To be suitable for this role you have 2 -5 years of relevant work experience
You hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Engineering or Economics.
Experience from strategic sourcing, operative purchasing, quality and/or product development will be to your advantage.
Basic IT tools like MS Office and ERP-systems are also familiar to you.
As you will be working in a global environment, you are fluent in English, written and spoken alike, whereas knowledge of other languages is a plus.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Max Lönn, +46 727 02 70 40, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: : Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps.
This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application before 30th of November (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply today for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
ABB AB (org.nr 559193-0903)
VÄSTERÅS
