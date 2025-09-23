Procurement Specialist
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Procurement Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to ensure the implementation, maintenance, and compliance of the purchasing activities in the Procurement function to support the businesses. Each day, you will execute assigned activities as per ABB standard procedures. You will also showcase your expertise by delivering and participating in training programs as required to ensure compliance and to foster professional development.
This role is contributing to the Smart Power Business in Västerås, Sweden. Main stakeholders are Manufacturing unit and Agile Teams
You will be mainly accountable for:
Executing purchasing strategies to support the business by optimizing costs, quality, and reliability of suppliers and supplied products.
Designing and implementing plans and effective strategies for local sourcing of products/materials to reach business targets.
Supporting in implementing effective local sourcing strategies in line with business strategy to meet current and future business requirements.
Applying and implementing procurement standards, tools, and processes in your area of responsibility to secure quality, delivery, cost, and sustainability.
Our team dynamics
Our teams support each other, collaborate, and never stop learning. Being part of our team means your work matters - because the progress we make here creates real impact out there
Qualifications for the role
Master of Science or other academic degree in a relevant field
At least 2 years of experience in procurement, supply chain management or similar field
Demonstrated leadership capabilities, with a collaborative, solution-focused approach, and strong written and spoken communication skills
The ability to work cross functional with many different stakeholders
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Electrification enables safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for energy distribution and management. The business focuses on advancing technologies that support the global energy transition and electrified future. Employees contribute to innovative projects across industries, infrastructure, and buildings worldwide.
Be part of something bigger. This is where progress is powered, teams initiate action, and we move the world forward together. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
