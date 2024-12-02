Procurement Manager
Responsibilities:
Plan, coordinate and make purchases within production according to the purchasing strategy, purchasing policy, decision-making procedures and Code of Conduct.
Hold regular purchasing meetings with the Procurement manager and allocate purchasing work according to OHLA's business system and purchasing strategy. Use Purchasing Portal to perform purchasing work (create templates, schedules, supplier assessments, inquiries, evaluations and contracts, and enter supplier evaluations).Participate in the tendering phase involving inquiries, evaluations according to purchasing strategy, purchasing policy, decision-making procedures and Code of Conduct.
Establish the procurement plan meeting the contract schedule.
Carrying out the project's purchases so that they result in the lowest total cost, lowest risk and best value for OHLA Sweden, and according to the schedule/plan.Be responsible for and ensure that suppliers comply with OHLA's requirements, guidelines and policies.
Evaluate tenders and prepare contracts with suppliers in accordance with the category strategies.
Allocate purchasing in the project: Suborders/Purchases.
Prepare contracts for signatures.
Competency:
Degree of Master of Science in Engineering or Bachelor of Science in Engineering or equivalent technical degree
2-3 years' experience post studies; preferably on infrastructure projects.
Skilled with IT, software, MS office
Good understanding of QA aspects in construction;Must be able to adapt quickly in a fast paced environment.
Must be able to adapt quickly in a fast paced environment.
Must be a keen learner and willing to take his/her own initiative.
Swedish & English in Professional level
