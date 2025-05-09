Procurement Financial Controller
2025-05-09
We are searching for a Procurement Financial Controller for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with.
About the role
Our company develops and produces world-class hybrid engines and transmissions. With factories on two continents - Sweden and China - we're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing. Our brand brings together over 9,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, and manufacture next-generation powertrain solutions for a global market.
Our company is part of HORSE Powertrain Limited, a global leader in powertrain solutions. The Group has 19,000 employees, 17 plants and 5 R&D centers across three continents. We partner with OEM customers around the world and offer innovative solutions that can cater to up to 80% of the growing hybrid and combustion powertrain market, enabling a faster transition toward cleaner mobility.
At our company, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
Assignment description
Financial Management: Oversee and manage the financial aspects of procurement, including budgeting, forecasting, and cost control.
Cost Analysis: Conduct detailed product cost analysis and provide insights to support decision-making processes.
Reporting: Prepare and present monthly and quarterly procurement reports to senior management, highlighting key metrics and performance indicators.
Process Improvement: Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement best practices to enhance procurement efficiency.
Skill requirements
Education: Bachelor's degree in Finance.
Experience: Minimum of 10 years of experience in finance, advantage if also previous experience within procurement.
Skills: Advanced Excel skills and experience working with large amounts of data, Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, experience in SAP, Excel, Power BI, and other financial tools an advantage
Language: Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 100% on-site work in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
