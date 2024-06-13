Procurement Excellence Manager
2024-06-13
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Aurobay Procurement is looking for aProcurementExcellence Manager withinProgram and Sourcing. As aProcurementExcellence Manager, you will have the responsibility to develop and manage cross-functional, sourcing and upstream processes and tools globally, coaching and cooperating with all stakeholders in our organization. You will be driving initiatives and projects within our Procurementroadmap throughout all development activities ensuring sustainable and resilient, efficient, and compliant business processes and systems.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Experience from hands on work with, and implementation of, procurement transformation and enabling digital tools. Strategic-tactical-operational, covering from customer value focused strategies, Source to Contract and Procure to Pay.
A background fromprocurement, as well as experience from automotive or manufacturing industry
You are comfortable with driving change and have courage to make decisions.
You also need to have a structured approach to managing projects.
Business understanding of digital tools and abilities for theprocurementprofession, among others S4/Hana or similar relevantprocurementtools.
Engaged change leader with documented track record of driving transformation. Solid interest in project leadership and analytics.
Good understanding of strategic sourcing and ecosystem collaboration.
High communication and collaboration skills. Credible and persuasive.
Solution oriented, analytical, driven with the ability to see potential of improvement in daily operations and business.
Good understanding of data concepts, data modeling and master data mapping.
Your role at Aurobay
As a ProcurementExcellence Manager you will:
Lead and manage theProcurement strategic Roadmap within Program management, Sourcing and Contract.
Lead execution of business transformations projects to ensure new capabilities are implemented and be ourProcurementbusiness lead in the digital initiatives.
Ensure digital tools for tactical and strategicprocurement and coordinate activities with the Aurobay digital organization and take ownership of the digital capabilities required for sourcing execution.
Evaluate and research new capabilities on the market, collecting relevant data and user stories to support case development and project implementation
Be the major facilitator and advisor (center of competence), of procurement capabilities. Coach and train buyers, suppliers and stakeholders in the Aurobay business partner integration.
Proactively initiate and drive projects within procurementstrategic framework to achievethe corporate Vision and Mission.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 27 June but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Lisa Siljefalk, lisa.siljefalk@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Clara Pryde, clara.pryde@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46 734 630 172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
,+46 733 333 801
Akademikerna:Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 728 889 790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
Kontakt
Lisa Siljefalk lisa.siljefalk@aurobay.com
