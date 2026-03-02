Procurement Excellence Lead
Professional Galaxy AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Trollhättan
2026-03-02
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Procurement Excellence Lead for one of our clients.
Assignment description We are seeking a driven and dedicated Procurement Excellence Lead to join a global procurement organization within an industrial business. In this role, you will take ownership of selected procurement tools, processes, and systems, ensuring their maintenance, continuous development, and effective user training. You will work closely with local procurement teams across multiple sites, supporting their Procurement Excellence journey and acting as a key interface in global procurement initiatives and projects.
Relevant knowledge/experience:
Tool and process management: - Own, maintain, develop, and train users in selected procurement tools, processes, and systems. x Project representation: - Act as the primary interface between site procurement teams and global procurement projects. x Requirements and implementation: - Support requirement setting and contribute to successful site implementation and value creation. x Process and project leadership: - Lead and support procurement-related processes and projects at site level or across the wider business.
Qualifications / Experience / Skills - Proven experience within procurement and/or project management - Strong communication and stakeholder management skills - Ability to collaborate effectively across functions, teams, and geographies - Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities with attention to detail
Location: Trollhättan
Mission length: 6 months with good opportunities for employment
Application Deadline: 2026-03-05
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7317646-1869758". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Trollhättans Centrum (visa karta
)
461 30 TROLLHÄTTAN Jobbnummer
9772819