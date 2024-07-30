Procurement Engineer
2024-07-30
A Snapshot of Your Day
The Cost and Value Engineering (CVE) function in Siemens Energy (SE) Strategic Procurement drives cost transparency and optimization for externally purchased materials, components, and systems in the SE product portfolio.
As a Procurement Engineer for Gas Turbine Packages, you will manage a diverse field of projects and initiatives for primarily medium-sized, but also small and aeroderivative gas turbines. This includes generating cost optimization ideas, take advantage of supplier innovation power, and enable the transfer of measures to products sold to customers.
You will also represent SE Procurement in new product development and business exploration, working closely with R&D Project Managers to achieve project targets, including cost goals through strategic supplier involvement.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Act as key interface for CVE and Procurement in Gas Turbine Package
* Develope and implement effective cost out measures in close alignment with cross-functions
* Actively collaborate with Marketing, Sales, and Project Procurement during the bidding process and support market introduction of new products through early Procurement involvement
* Represent Procurement in key R&D programs to lead the development of most competitive products
* Act as technical partner for Procurement to develop & implement effective sourcing strategies across material fields (commodities)
* Leverage know-how and innovation power of our suppliers and conduct technology scouting together with Procurement and R&D
* Engage with experts in other procurement functions during your projects (e.g., Cost Engineers, Commodity Managers, Supplier Quality Managers).
What You Bring
* Combined technical / commercial or technical degree
* 5+ years of professional experience in the energy business or similar industry, within areas such as engineering, R&D, Project Management and/or Supply Chain.
* Excellent project management, interpersonal and communication skills, also in interaction with internal customers and senior management
* Technical product knowledge in gas turbine packages and auxiliaries is beneficial
* You are curious, learn fast, pro-active and driven by results, while having a strong sense for prioritization and focus on what matters most
* Excellent English skills required, Swedish preferred
About the Team
You will join a highly knowledgeable team with colleagues in Sweden, Germany, UK, US and UAE. In addition to CVE, you will work closely with the local Procurement teams as well as other functions.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
