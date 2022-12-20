Procurement Engineer
We are looking for a Procurement Engineer to work in our team.
If you would like to work in an international environment, in a leading engineering company with a large variety of tasks and with great development opportunities - then this could be something for you.
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet Services business line provides services and solutions mainly for the pulp-, paper- and energy industries, including spare parts and components, maintenance and shutdown services, outsourcing services, production consumables, process support and optimization, and mill and plant improvements. Valmet also provides customers with learning options that give customers access to more than 150 courses and a variety of training services
Job description:
Valmet is looking for a Procurement Engineer who can lead, coordinate, and execute procurement work for Valmet EMEA Supply Chain, ensuring there is a competent, competitive, and timely supplier base. With location in Karlstad, you will serve Valmet Service Business line and work in close cooperation with suppliers and several functions such as Services Operations, Valmet global sourcing team, Sales, Engineering, Quality and Logistics among others.
Maintaining and developing existing and new supplier relationships is an important part of your daily work and you will be responsible for availability, supplier capacity, delivery follow-up, sourcing work and handling existing contract negotiations. The role also includes monitoring price developments and driving purchasing projects. As Valmet is an international organization with global partners and suppliers, there are trips in the service.
Other responsibilities include:
Execute procurement assignments for named categories/suppliers
Follow-up purchase orders for cost, quality and delivery time
Responsible for price agreement and item maintenance in our ERP system and related systems
Plan and execute annual price negotiations with defined suppliers
Define supply strategies and plan, priorities, time schedules as well as action plans together with procurement team members such as supplier quality and logistics
Define and ensure implementation of long-term cost savings
Develop the existing supplier base in cooperation with Category Managment function based on general supplier relationship management
Support sales and cost-estimation functions in sales projects with cost-data and sourcing activities
Ensure implementation of defined strategies with the selected vendors
Be updated in terms of technological development in the industry
Responsibility to actively seek and evaluate new suppliers
Review purchase order claims and contracts for confromance to Valmet policy
Drive sourcing activities in Cost Competitve Countries (CCC)
To succeed in this role you will need:
Master's or Bachelor's degree. Preferred fields of study: engineering or commercial
3 years of working experience in a similar role
Excellent analytical skills and ability to run with swift and fact-based decisions
Strong influencing and negotiations skills with demonstrated ability to achieve results in a global matrix organization
Strong knowledge of Windows environment (Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
and ERP Systems
Fluent in English. Other languages are an asset
High level of commitment and proactive approach
Ability to work and perform well under pressure with tight deadlines
Driving license. B
Beyond this, you are result oriented and business driven. Maybe you have previously worked with procurement and possesses technical know-how. We also value experience from the industry where you worked in technology, sales, projects or operations. Your personal characteristics include strong communication and intercultural negotiation skills. You have an open and cooperative attitude as well as genuine driving force and desire to make good results for and success within Valmet. System knowledge such as MS office and ERP (Infor LN in Valmet) comes from daily analysis and usage of the same.
If you are confident that you will be successful in this position, even if you do not meet all of these requirements, please do not hesitate to apply. We are always looking for diversity and talent.
We offer:
Valmet offers you a fast-paced workplace with an international touch and good personal development opportunities. You will have an important role in the local procurement department but will also be a member of Valmet global procurement community with colleagues around the world. The team closest to you is a bunch of wonderful colleagues where everyone works together to create the best conditions for doing a good job.
Additional information:
Did we catch your interest? You're more than welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than January 31st, 2023 (selection takes place continuously). Please note that we will not accept applications by e-mail.
To apply for the position, please complete our on-line application form in English, with salary expectation.
For further information about the position, please contact Patrik Strömberg, Senior Procurement Manager EMEA Supply Chain, Parts Procurement, +46 70 2538902, patrik.stromberg@valmet.com
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Elize Nilsson, Recruiter,
• 46 761089769, elize.nilsson@valmet.com
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 17.500 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
