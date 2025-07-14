Procurement Administrator
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-07-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Procurement Administrator for a company in Lund. Start is in September, 12 months limited contract to begin with.
Required skills:
Relevant experience of the described expertise and tasks.
University degree in a relevant field or A-levels / high school diploma with related experience
At least 2 years of relevant work experience, preferably in a procurement function or an administrative function in a commercial working environment.
Good exposure and understanding of administrative processes and systems, ideally in the area of public procurement.
Experience in data management and monitoring.
Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Experience of working in an international environment is an advantage.
Our client is looking for a true team player with well-developed communication skills, liking to interact and network with others. You are reliable and have the ability to plan and organise your work, as well as delivering results and meeting customer expectations. You have a flexible attitude, and can adapt to changes in your work. Administration is something you enjoy!
Scope of the assignment:
The SPL division sets the normative framework in regards to procurement, logistics and travel services. It provides procurement and logistics services and guidance or the organisation, including ESS staff, in-kind partners and other stakeholders, in order to ensure a functional, efficient and cost-effective supply chain in compliance with relevant rules, processes and procedures. The vacant role is placed in the Procurement Administration Group.
Prepare and monitor purchase orders
Respond to internal and external requests for information related to procurement
Support the Group Leader Procurement Administration and Procurement Officers in procurement matters
Maintain procurement files
Keep data and price lists up-to-date in the procurement module of the ERP system and EAM
Support the Head of Division with data projects
Prepare procurement related reports
Prepare Requests for Quotations
Other duties or assignments as requested by the supervisor
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in September, 12 months contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se +46 72 453 55 14 Jobbnummer
9427355