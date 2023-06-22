Process Optimization Specialist
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
Are you a project-oriented and analytical professional with an accounting background and a passion for streamlining and make processes more efficient? We are seeking a Process Optimization Specialist to join our dynamic team. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and possess a strong understanding of Finance processes and accounting, this opportunity is for you!
As a Process Optimization Specialist, you will play a crucial role in identifying, analyzing, and implementing process improvements within our finance departments across the globe. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to drive change initiatives, streamline processes, and implement solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness. Your expertise in accounting and accounting related activities, change management, and process optimization will contribute to our ongoing success.
You will be a valuable member of finance team, you will join the team which includes the Accounting Managers for Europe and North America and the Group Financial Controller. and report to reporting to the Group Finance Director.
Your days will be filled with:
Collaborate with key stakeholders to understand existing financial processes and identify improvement opportunities.
Design and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness of financial operations.
Develop and document standard operating procedures (SOPs) for finance processes.
Lead change management efforts to ensure successful adoption of new processes and tools.
Provide training and support to the finance teams to enhance their understanding and utilization of improved processes.
Responsible for integrating new subsidiaries to the group in our systems and ways of working.
Conduct the yearly internal control assessment to ensure compliance with financial policies and regulations.
Stay updated on industry best practices and emerging trends in finance process improvement and change management.
We are looking for someone with:
The ideal candidate has a Bachelor's/ master's degree in Accounting/Finance.
At least 5-10 years of experience from accounting, or a related field and proven experience in financial process improvement, financial transformation, or a similar role.
Strong knowledge of finance principles, financial systems, and tools.
Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.
Direct or indirect leadership experience with strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Prior experience in ERP implementation is beneficial.
Your profile:
To enjoy the role to the fullest, you like to work both operationally and strategically in a changing and continuously developing environment.
You complete your tasks with high quality and on time. You are accustomed to supporting the business across multiple areas and willing to go the extra mile to achieve results.
Since Tobii Dynavox operates in many different countries, there might be some travel in this role.
Next step:
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza (Shwetha.dsouza@tobiidynavox.com
) and submit your resume (only in English) or LinkedIn profile through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
7909385