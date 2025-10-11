Process Operator
Join us in our mission to electrify the world for a greener future!
At Senior Material, we are currently seeking a dedicated and fast-learning Process Operator to join our growing team. If you are passionate about quality excellence and eager to contribute to our journey, this opportunity is for you!
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
ABOUT THE ROLE:
As a Process Operator at Senior Material, you'll play a vital role in ensuring handle machines, packing, cleaning, and all other activities related to the production of separator film.
Joining a driven and growing department, you will collaborate closely with internal departments and have a close collaboration with our Operations team!
Reporting to the Operations Director, your responsibilities will mainly include to correctly fill in all required data, checklists, pallet info, shift-info, and other information. And you also need to handle the product with care and make sure it fulfills all quality requirements.
In summary, you will play an important role in the Operations department!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. To handle machines, packing, cleaning, and all other activities related to the production of separator film.
2. To correctly fill in all required data, checklists, pallet info, shift-info, and other information.
3. To handle the product with care and make sure it fulfills all quality requirements.
4. Cleaning is a very important part of the work since the production runs in a cleanroom.
5. Always put your and your colleague's safety first.
6. Keep a good dialogue with managers, other operators and all other employees in the company and make sure the next shift has the relevant info about your machines.
7. Handle the machines with care.
8. Reduce the waste and try to run all operations considering environment and to not use more resources than necessary.
9. Always look for ways to improve the process, quality, and output.
10. Be updated on all related instructions, SOP, policies, and other related documents.
Job competence requirements
Completed upper secondary education.
Preferably previous industrial experience.
Experience in industrial processes.
5S and Lean thinking.
Flexible and helpful to your colleagues.
