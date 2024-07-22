Process Operator
2024-07-22
We are searching for five process operators for our production teams in Kedali Sweden. Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
Process operators contribute to the production department to achieve goals and visions regarding production and preventive maintenance. The tasks involve, monitoring equipment and participating in continuous improvement. The work consists mainly of general and preventive maintenance of the production lines within the production sections, grinding, freight, logistics and product inspection.
Location for this role: Skellefteå, Sweden
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Follow the available work and safety instructions for the work area.
Keep good order and follow 5S work culture at work.
Report safety and maintenance deviations.
Responsibility for operating and maintaining the machine in own responsibility.
Be available for other tasks when it is required.
Be part of day-to-day implementation and following of Productive Maintenance "PM".
Ensure and improve overall operation effectiveness of equipment.
To be part of continuous improvement.
Required:
A relevant education (e.g., industrial program at gymnasium level, automation operator/technician education, process operator/technician education).
High work ethic, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
Willing to work in a team and diversity work culture.
Good English both written and oral skills. Swedish or Chinese is a plus.
Availability for shift work
Merit:
Safety, and fire knowledge.
Forklift and overhead crane license
Relevant industry work experience.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
