Process Operator - DRI Plant
2025-07-17
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first fossil-free steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a mission to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. With plans to employ approximately 1,500 people by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals in Boden. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
As a Process Operator in the Direct Reduction (DRI) Plant, you will be responsible for ensuring the safe, efficient, and quality-assured operation of machinery and processes within the production area. Your day-to-day work will include operating and monitoring key production equipment, contributing to the maintenance of continuous and stable operations, and collaborating closely with your team. You will play an essential role in achieving production goals and promoting a strong safety culture in a physically demanding environment.
Responsibilities:
Operate and monitor equipment such as Centrifugal/Screw Compressors, Fans, Dryers, Screens, Conveyors, and Pumps according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Monitor and evaluate equipment performance to ensure optimal and continuous functionality.
Record and upload field readings to a centralized data system as required.
Assist in sample collection of solid, liquid, and gas when needed to support quality and process control.
Identify and report equipment abnormalities, implementing corrective actions in compliance with SOPs.
Maintain high housekeeping standards throughout the production area to support a clean and efficient work environment.
Support the maintenance team during downtimes or equipment disruptions to facilitate timely recovery and minimize production loss.
Rotate through different operational roles to develop a versatile skill set and assist colleagues in daily operational tasks.
Actively participate in safety initiatives and process improvement activities to contribute to a safe and continuously evolving work environment.
Tasks may involve climbing, working at heights, and working in hot and dusty conditions while using appropriate PPE.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent education in a relevant field preferred.
Valid driver's license preferred.
All necessary certifications to perform operational duties.
Proficiency in English; Swedish is an advantage.
Experience:
Developing experience (0-3 years) in a heavy industrial production setting, such as gas-based Direct Reduction Mega Modules, Oil & Gas, or Fertilizer Plants.
Experience with mechanical equipment operations and process monitoring is advantageous.
Prior experience working in environments with strict safety requirements and PPE usage.
Skills and Attributes:
Strong commitment to promoting and modeling a safety-first culture.
Ability to work at height and in physically demanding environments.
Strong teamwork skills with the ability to support and collaborate with colleagues to achieve operational targets.
Organized, detail-oriented, and adaptable to changing operational demands.
Positive, can-do attitude and ability to stay calm and focused under pressure.
What we offer:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis throughout the spring and fall.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry!
