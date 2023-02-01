Process Manager Patch Manager
Process Manager Patch Management
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to lead the Vattenfall IT organization in managing vulnerabilities, hardening the landscape and ensuring the IT landscape is up-to-date? Are you a professional with strong risk awareness and convincing personal skills? Then this is your role!
The Systems Design and Processes department is looking for an experienced and ambitious Process Manager for Patch Management with a strong interest to further strengthen our IT Patch Management/Quality function.
As Process Manager Patch, you will be deeply connected to the Change Management Process and participate in the Change Information Board meetings.
You will be the point of contact and the advisor to the organization, our management and employees regarding Patch Management. You strive for continuous improvement of the Patch Management process and ensure the connection/alignment to other IT Processes. You play a key role in reporting to the IT management about the IT Patch Management status and follow up actions. You are a thorough patch management professional and therefore advise the management of Vattenfall IT organization in decision making with implications to IT stability and security.
Your job as Process Manager Patch Management
IT Patch Management is becoming increasingly important for Vattenfall operations due to increased digitalization, stability and security focus.
Your main activities will be:
Lead the development of the patch management process and the implementation within Vattenfall
Lead the Patch Management function and be responsible for adequate skill levels and performance of assigned staff
Audit and manage the process lifecycle and report to senior management
Continuously identify and implement process improvements
Ensuring that the process documentation is up to date
Connecting other ITIL Processes to Patch Management
Evaluation of performance measures against the defined critical success factors and if necessary, take actions to correct deficiencies or further streamlining needs
Prepare and monitor KPI reports and report Patch Management activities to senior management
Improve the related reporting and evaluate the results to define areas to act
Responsible for education of the Patch Management process and properly guide process participants (those who go through the process) in the Patch management process
Share experience with and knowledge of Patch management principles, methodologies and tools
You will work in close connection to the Change Management/Release and Deployment/Service Validating and Testing
Your profile as Process Manager Patch Management
You are passionate about enhancing security in a complex multi-vendor environment, you have a pragmatic attitude and enjoy working in a dynamic and international environment. You apply a structured way of working and are effective in communication and conflict resolution. You can ask critical questions, challenge the status quo and you strive for continuous improvement to protect out IT landscape.
In addition you have/are:
An academic degree in a relevant field such as IT, business administration, or equivalent (have a long experience of working in IT operations).
At least 2-3 years of working experience in IT operations, preferably in the field as a process manager, service manager and/or change manager. Having experience working with Patch Management is meritorious.
ITIL Foundation
Knowledge of the service transition, change, release, and/or patch management workflow and process KPI's
Ability to successfully explain and guide people through the process and handle all level process issues
Master English in both speaking and writing
Nice to have:
Certification/knowledge in MS: MCTS, MCITP
Agile Scrum Foundation
Swedish, German or Dutch languages are of added value
Additional Information
What do we offer?
We offer you a challenging international work environment and the opportunity to contribute to energy solutions (both traditional and sustainable) that are part of the European critical infrastructure. At Vattenfall you have the possibility to be part of development programs that are tailored towards your personal and professional growth. You will work with colleagues who are eager to support you and share their expertise.
Location: Solna
For more information about the role please contact Manager, Karin Myrestam, karin.myrestam@vattenfall.com
Questions about the recruitment process please contact recruiter - Anna Uppström, anna.uppstroem@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden, Vatkovic Silvija/Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). They may all be reached via Vattenfall's switchboard +46 (0)8-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 11 February. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
