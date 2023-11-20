Process Manager Learning
2023-11-20
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future with us?
Now you have the opportunity to join our Global Specialist Services team within HR! The team is international and consists of approximately 13 employees in Sweden, Germany and The Netherlands covering different areas of expertise.
Our current Process Manager Learning has found a new opportunity within Vattenfall and we are now looking for a new colleague, who will fit in our international team of highly skilled experts in global HR processes (such as Reporting, Performance & Development Management, Learning and HR Authorizations). There will be a close cooperation with the Learning Specialists in the different countries as well as the Business Interlocks and business representatives. The position is an important interface between the business stakeholders in Vattenfall but also the service provider Accenture.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Performs the day-to-day management of the process and ensures the efficiency and effectiveness of the learning process
Steer external provider (-s) and be the first point of contact for activities, complex specific topics, escalations and stakeholders relationships within the area of responsibility
Align with specialists requirements to guarantee that the needs for quality, learning products, supplier management, legal obligations and compliance are met
Support risk reporting and audits
Lead the operational meetings, follow up and take action on open items and issues in line with the agreed governance model as well as report on relevant metrics and handle exception management
Lead of continuous improvements of the system, the process and aim for harmonization and standardization of delivery
Responsibility for the validity and quality of process descriptions, training material and other descriptions and documents relevant for the learning process
Check continuously the market for new training trends and combine this with the training needs
Conceptional design incl. future and scenario analyses
Define functional requirements for systems used in the process and coordinate business acceptance testing with IT staff and end-users when needed
Strong end customer focus as well as open and pro-active stakeholder management
Qualifications
Your characteristics and qualifications
Bachelor or Master degree in HR or another relevant field
At least 3 years of experience in learning and project management
2-4 years of experience in relevant complex stakeholder management
Experience from working in large international organizations is an advantage
Experience of working with different HR and Learning IT tools
Knowledge of Success Factors Learning is an advantage
You know how to prioritize, organize and plan realistically and efficiently
Strong verbal and written communication skills
You meet our principles Active, Open, Positive and Safety
Fluent in English and in German, Dutch or Swedish
Additional Information
Our offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna, Stockholm
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Maxi Bogda, maxi.bodga@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman, carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard
We welcome your application in English no later than 30th of November. We will go through applications continiously. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
