Process Engineering Manager
Altris AB / Kemistjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemistjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
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Founded in 2017 based on research performed at Uppsala University's Ångström Laboratory, Altris manufactures and sells Fennac® cathode active material, and licenses battery designs for energy storage and transport applications. Together with a handful of international start-ups, Altris is a World leader in Sodium-Ion technology. Similar to Lithium-Ion batteries, lower energy density, but in return: longer life, faster charge and discharge, much safer, greater operating temperature range, cheaper to produce and transport, with virtually unlimited and readily available, environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials (salt, wood and iron).
For more information visit www.altris.se
Some of the things you 'll do
Lead the end-to-end design of cathode manufacturing processes including precursor synthesis, solid & liquid-state reactions, Liquid & Solid separation, drying, milling, classification, and homogeneity.
Translate R&D processes to pilot and commercial scale, ensuring scalability, repeatability, and robustness while maintaining material performance.
Develop process flow diagrams (PFDs), piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs), mass and energy balances, and facility layout inputs in collaboration with engineering partners.
Define process requirements for equipment, support RFQ process, conduct technical evaluations, and collaborate with suppliers and procurement.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
Master's or PhD in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, Materials Science, or related field.
• 7+ years of experience in process development or engineering, ideally within cathode materials, powder handling, or chemical processing.
• Proven experience in designing and scaling complex continuous or batch manufacturing systems.
• Familiarity with process simulation software (e.g., Aspen Plus, COMSOL, AutoCAD P&ID).
Strong understanding of battery materials and production environments is needed.
What we 're looking for
Structured and analytical mindset with attention to detail.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Strong leadership in cross-functional environments.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, innovation-driven setting.
Passionate about sustainability and energy transition technologies.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: application@altris.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582) Arbetsplats
Altris Jobbnummer
9797958