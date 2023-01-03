Process Engineer Within Renewable Energy To Inepact
InEpact is a high-tech leader in energy efficiency development. We combine innovation and technology development with competitive manufacturing on a larger industrial scale for the global market.
A sustainable world is not possible without technology for effective energy systems. We can make a difference in a changing world. Our Heat-to-Electricity technology is unique and contributes in solving the global climate challenges we face.
We are a spin-off from SRM (Svenska Rotor Maskiner), and even though we are a standalone company, we have much cooperation with SRM. Read more about InEpact here: www.InEpact.com
We are now looking for a process engineer to work with Organic Rankine Cycles systems and Wet Steam Turbine system withing Heat to Electricity!
Your profile
• You have a university degree or are an experienced high school engineer and have several years of experience in the field.
• You have experience from process engineering, thermodynamic calculations and/or process integration.
• It is a merit if you have experience with one or more of: organic rankine cycles, power plants, industrial refrigeration or heat pumps, auxiliary systems for turbines, control systems, project management. pressure vessels,
• As a person you are communicative and are used to working with different cultures.
• You have an ability to see the big picture as well as to immerse yourself in details.
• You are fluent in English in both speech and writing. Swedish is a merit.
• Challenges motivates you and your passion for technology is obvious.
• You have a very good ability to collaborate with others, you are structured and can prioritize and organize your work in an efficient way. You are used to planning your work by yourself.
Your responsibilities
• Support sales with technical expertise.
• Lead research, design and improvement works.
• Suggest technical solutions and produce cost estimates
• Component specification and selection.
• Lead/Support projects with new installations.
• Conduct, review and update investigations/documentation.
• Support field work and Follow-up on operation.
Location: Saltsjö-Boo
Some travel is to be expected.
Possible to work remotely
What we offer
We offer a unique opportunity for you to work with the latest technology within green energy and together with us ensure success for our clients, for us and for the environment.
Application
Interested in joining our team? For this position we work together with EnHunt. Apply through following link.
