Process Engineer to Silex Microsystems

Are you passionate about electrical measurements and driven by understanding the science behind it?
Then You are the one we are searching for!
Silex Microsystems is a company at the forefront of technology that manufactures mechanical and electrical systems on a micro scale (MEMS). Today, the company delivers products that are all tailored to their customers and are used in everything from medical technology, telecom, the automotive industry and consumer products. Silex Microsystems is one of the foremost independent manufacturers of MEMS in the world with headquarters and factory in Järfälla.
Want to know more about Silex Microsystems and what they do? Read more here. (https://silexmicrosystems.com/)
DID WE GET YOUR ATTENTION? GREAT! SO, WHAT WILL YOU DO?
As a Process Engineer, you work in clean room environment where you are primarily responsible for process stability but also for new development of processes and improvement work. You will be part of a team with other process engineers and operators but ofcourse have other contact points both within and outside the company.
Examples of tasks:
• Together with operators and service technicians ensure the process goals
• Review KPIs and develop ways to improve their ability and maintain area goals.
• Set up and maintain process controls.
• Design and perform experiments for process improvements.
• Assist in engineering and development work to achieve production flow and lead time goals within the area.
• Continuous improvement project with the aim of optimizing process stability and increasing production efficiency.
WHO ARE YOU?
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
• M.Sc in Engineering, preferably within Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or similiar
• Experience working with electrical measurements
• An interest in working with practical programming
• Written and verbal fluency in English
It is also beneficial if you have:
• Relevant work experience or a PhD within relevant field
• Experience working in LabView
• Experience working in a clean room environment
• Experience working in Python
• Knowledge of the Swedish language
• But ofcourse most importantly, you have/are:
• A great problem solver: you work effectively to deal with problems and / or situations by breaking them down, understanding the underlying mechanisms and, based on available information, suggesting appropriate solutions.
•
Committed and structured: you like when you have a lot to do, dare to take on great responsibility and see the importance of maintaining a high quality (you are therefore thorough and structured in your work).
•
Communicative and flexible: a prerequisite to thrive in the role is for you to have good communication- and collaboration skills - since you will have daily contact with, for example; operators, product owners and other stakeholders.
•
Independent and responsible: you drive your work forward, and taking great responsibility for what you do.
WHY WORK AT SILEX?
• A company at the forefront of their industry!
• Get to work with the absolute latest technology in MEMS.
• Work with and get knowledge exchange from the world's best experts on MEMS process integration and process development.
• Big step in a responsible and rewarding role where you get space to grow.
• Be part of a wonderful team!
Are you up for the challenge? Fantastic! We look forward to get to know you.
OTHER INFORMATION
Start: As soon as possible.
Work extent: Full time.
Location: Järfälla, Stockholm.
Location: Järfälla, Stockholm.
and on Silex Microsystems request, all enquires regarding this position will be handled by A-hub (https://www.a-hub.se/)
