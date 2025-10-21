Process Engineer, Metallurgy to Höganäs AB
2025-10-21
Are you a Process Engineer within Metallurgy? We are looking to strengthen our team with a process metallurgist. As Process Engineer, you will have a key role and represent the Atomization Plant Halmstad in regional and global development projects.
More about Höganäs Höganäs is the world leader in the market for metal powders, with a yearly capacity of 500,000 tons. Höganäs vision is to inspire the industry to make more with less, and its ambition is to be the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powders. In close cooperation with customers, Höganäs develops tomorrow's solutions for automotive components, electrical motors, brazing, surface coating, and additive manufacturing. Höganäs operates 17 production centers across the globe and has a workforce of 2,400 employees. The turnover for 2024 was 1.034 billons. Höganäs, which was founded in 1797, is owned by Lindén gruppen and Wallenberg owned FAM.
Beside Halmstad, Höganäs AB also has Atomization plants globally.
About the job
This position involves developing and adapting processes for new products and implementing improvements regarding productivity, energy optimization, cost, quality, and environmental impact for all processes within the Atomization Plant in Halmstad.
The Process Engineer will manage and participate in various projects. There are some pretty big projects ahead that might be of interest to mention. For example, renovation of the electric arc furnace, electrical high-power projects, continue the work and manage the transition/process from antracit to biocole use.
As Process Engineer, Matallurgy you:
Coordinate production development within the production unit
Support production management in achieving quality and capacity targets
Participate in product and process development activities as well as quality assurance work
Develop and adapt processes for new products
Represent the Atomization Plant Halmstad in regional and global development projects
Work with continuous improvement and promote Lean tools
Act as project manager / participant in various projects
You will report to Site Manager and be based in Halmstad at the production site.
About you
You have a BSc, MSc or PhD in Metallurgy, Material science or similar. A senior Process Engineer from process / steel industry is preferable, but we also welcome the junior Process Engineer to apply. Knowledge within powder metallurgy would of course be great.
This role is operational in nature, and you should feel comfortable and thrive working in the factory. You are naturally curious, have a technical mindset and are constantly willing to learn more and explore new processing possibilities. You have an aptitude for problem-solving and an ability to focus on details while understanding the big picture. You also possess strong interpersonal skills that allow you to engage confidently with a wide range of people.
How to apply
For this recruitment, Höganäs AB is working together with Macavoy AB, and you apply with an updated CV at www.macavoy.se.
We work with ongoing selection, so we encourage you not to wait too long before submitting your application. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Markus Holmgren at Macavoy, +46 735 195 481.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Who is Macavoy? Macavoy AB is the small recruitment agency with big expertise. We specialize in recruiting managers, project leaders, and specialists with a technical background. Learn more about Macavoy at www.macavoy.se
and follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated on current opportunities: http://linkedin.com/company/macavoy-ab/
Working at Höganäs
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfill your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. Höganäs ambition is to lead the transformation to better meet the needs of tomorrow and become the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powder on a global scale - join us in our journey of sustainable change and towards net-zero climate emissions. Ersättning
