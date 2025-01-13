Process Engineer
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Do you want to contribute to fossil freedom?
Vattenfall is now looking for the right person to fill the vacancy of Process Engineer in the department Engineering, for one or more projects in Sweden.
You will work within Business Area Customers & Solutions and within OU Projects who develops and realizes all new build, LTE (life time extension) and non standard modification projects of the Business Area with a indicative capital expenditure ranging from 5M EUR to 250M EUR. The department Engineering is an international team with highly qualified professionals. The department is responsible for the complete design process from developing and comparison of technical concepts in the earliest phase of the project, via the technical specification of a plant in the invitation to tender, technical bid evaluation and negotiation up to and including commissioning and start-up. The department also supports in scheduling, cost estimating and QA/QC management.
What are the responsibilities of the Process Engineer
Projects and Plant Changes are often engineered by Contractors but they require steering, guidance and control to assure compliance with Vattenfall standards and site specific requirements and to ensure correct alignment with specific maintenance and operational requirements. For smaller plant changes, basic and detailed engineering may be performed by Vattenfall's engineers themselves. As the energy sector is rapidly changing towards sustainability we expect a shift towards more conceptual engineering of more chemical oriented processes, like for example carbon neutral fuels and heat pumps.
The engineer will contribute to Feasibility studies, Basis of Design (BODs) and Basic Design Engineering Packages (BDEPs) and owners engineering (project execution and supervision) in order to assure all process and equipment aspects are included in the projects. This with the aim to ensure that equipment has the highest quality, can be safely operated and well maintained.
The engineer will engage with other engineering discipline as and where required and will guide contractors to a good project end result. You will report to the Department Manager Process Engineering, OU Projects.
As Process Engineer, you will provide technical support to our projects by:
Bringing in your engineering expertise to deliver a safe, technical sound and high quality design for the process, equipment and building.
Including optimum selection, fit-for-purpose specification of the process and equipment and its auxiliary systems.
Give input to the Cost Estimate.
Take part in negotiations, evaluate bids of contractors and give award recommendations.
Ensuring quality assurance and quality control in construction, commissioning and startup phase.
Selection and specification of equipment shall be in compliance with international Codes and Standards and with the Vattenfall standards.
Coordinating Engineering activities within the project in the support of the Engineering Manager.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager of the Project.
Motivating, coaching and provide active guidance to colleague engineers, contractor personnel.
Share knowledge with team members through training, promotion of best practices and provide ongoing expert support.
Qualifications
What are we looking for?
University degree in Chemical Engineering or similar.
Minimum of 3-5 years relevant work experience in the field of Engineering, Procurement and Construction.
Communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Experience from a similar industry is meritorious.
Experience from project contracts is meritorious.
We are looking for a person who is a great team player, you will have lots of collaborations internally and with international colleagues. To be successful in this position we believe you are structured and analytical. You need to enjoy working on international, multidisciplinary projects.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna or Uppsala.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Edwin van Ruijven, +31 6 5012 6071. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Kajsa Loman, kajsa.loman@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Rolf Olsson, Akademikerna, Cecilia Bodin, Ledarna, Mikael Mukk, SEKO, Simon Salomonsson, Unionen.
We welcome your application in English no later than February 2nd. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9098103