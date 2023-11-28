Principal Product Manager
2023-11-28
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
Ready to shape the future of Epidemic Sound's offering to Enterprise clients? Join us as a Principal Product Manager for Enterprise in Stockholm (HQ) or London!
If you're a product leader in the Enterprise space, this role is for you.
Job Summary
This is an exciting opportunity to own our enterprise product vision and delivery, driving impactful initiatives that will benefit enterprise clients of Epidemic Sound across the world.
You'll be a key part of our Growth Domain, whose mission is to attract and retain enterprises that are soundtracking content globally.
You'll report to the Product Leader Growth and work with a super talented group of commercial, engineering, design and marketing colleagues to deliver high-impact solutions that drive customer satisfaction and business growth.
If you want to make a significant impact, this is where you need to be.
Responsibilities
1. Product Strategy and Vision. Develop and articulate a compelling product vision and strategy for enterprise clients. Analyze market trends, competitor offerings and customer insights to inform the product roadmap.
2. Roadmap Planning and Execution. Define and prioritize features, enhancements and capabilities to deliver a market-leading enterprise subscription product. Collaborate with engineering and design teams to ensure timely and high-quality product delivery.
3. Cross-Functional Collaboration. Guide and manage the product roadmap, working cross-functionally with engineering, design, commercial and other colleagues to align on product priorities and help achieve our Company goals.
4. Financial performance. Help drive the financial success of our enterprise business with features that drive revenue growth and customer retention. Monitor key performance indicators and adjust strategies accordingly to meet business objectives.
5. Stakeholder engagement. Effectively communicate product plans, progress and results to leadership, stakeholders and the broader organization. Collaborate with sales and marketing teams to develop go-to-market strategies for enterprise solutions.
Requirements:
You have 8+ years experience in product management, focusing on enterprise clients
You have a deep understanding of products and opportunities targeted at enterprise clients
Proven experience leading cross-functional teams and driving product strategy
You have a track record of taking ownership, driving results, and moving with speed to implement new products or features in a fast-paced tech company.
You have a strong analytical mindset & approach, using data and research to prioritize your roadmap and processes.
You have strong commercial awareness and business acumen, and a track record of working in partnership with sales and marketing to design and implement enterprise features
You have experience with agile development methodology.
You're Fluent in English, verbal and written.
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
