Principal Feature Engineer Reliability
2023-01-13
Are you interested in working with the complete vehicle in a wide range of different products? Do you have a passion for customer success and product performance? Then this might be a perfect position for you so keep reading!
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
At Durability and Reliability, you will work alongside some of the most accomplished colleagues in the industry. Our team consists of durability and reliability feature engineers, and feature analysts, and we are all working towards the same goal - to make our customers happy.
You will be part of an open, friendly, and skilled team consisting of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us you will have a team on your side, always providing you with the help needed to manage tasks you can't imagine today.
THIS IS WHAT YOU WILL DO
As our Principal Feature Engineer Reliability, you will be our leading reliability expert for product development initiatives for the Complete Vehicle. You will have the possibility and responsibility to secure the targeted quality level for our end customers. Work will be performed close to engineering departments and related features within Complete Vehicle. Your will do this by performing activities such as identification of critical components and failure modes, requirement setting, suggestion of verification and validation activities such as simulations and/or complete vehicle tests, , L10 calculations and test code development. As a Principal Feature Leader, you are expected to take the lead in developing and implementing new work methods and new ways of work. You will also support us in our work to become even better, this by actively, together with our data analysts and test engineers, finding new ways to understanding our customers usage and their expectations on our vehicles.
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe that to be successful in this position you need to have a creative personality with ability to generate ideas and have a can-do attitude. We also believe that you have/are:
A strong customer and end-user mindset
Ability to lead and coordinate & instills trust
Communicative and good at establishing relationships for cooperation
Well organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion
Actively striving to spread your knowledge and expertise to others
PREFERRED SKILLS
PhD or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, or equivalent professional experience
Expert level proficiency in doing Reliability analysis from field as well as technology development
Extensive experienced in using quality tools e.g. FMEA to identify different failure modes and mitigation actions.
Experience with requirement setting of components and systems.
Experience from complete vehicle testing and test code development.
Working experience from the automotive industry, preferably within development, quality, or verification.
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL ME!
