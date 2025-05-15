Principal Enterprise Solutions Project Manager
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible
The Principal Enterprise Solutions Project Manager (ESPM) for Cytiva is a senior project management position, which will lead and manage global customer project teams, from project conception through biopharmaceutical facility and operation design, delivery and plant start-up.
This position is part of the Enterprise Solutions division, which provides integrated end-to-end single use or hybrid platforms for bioprocessing facilities designed to customer specifications. The position is regional, and preferably located in Sweden, UK or Germany, and will be an onsite role. For the right candidate, we are open to considering other European locations.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Serve as the main point of contact with the client; maintaining excellent customer relationships, communication, and exchange of information as required by the contract and to support timely and efficient project execution.
Managing/ executing all customer, vendor/supplier and consulting contracts coordinating efforts with facility and construction engineering personnel.
Chairing internal and customer project team meetings on a regular basis and reporting out to stakeholders.
Preparing project plans, schedules, budgets, monthly reports, meeting minutes, and maintaining high quality project files. T Travel as needed to support portfolio of projects within the region (Europe, Middle-East and Africa); ~ 15-50%.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Extensive experience of relevant customer project/program leadership with strong multi-disciplinary knowledge of the life sciences or biomedical industry.
Demonstrated leadership/people management, negotiation, and communication skills, of international cross-functional commercial project teams and an ability to drive projects to completion and manage customers expectations.
Proficient with project management principles (e.g., resource allocation, cost estimation, risks analysis) and project management tools and applications to manage complex project timelines and resources.
Demonstrated success in building and leading collaborative global and cross-functional teams and relationships.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills; communicates in a clear manner and effectively evaluates information / data to make decisions, anticipates obstacles and develops plans to resolve, creates actionable strategies and operational plans.
Ability to travel within the region (Europe, Middle-East and Africa); ~ 15-50%.
Valid work permit.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Professional Project Management (e.g. certified by PMI®, Program Management Institute) preferred.
Familiar with FDA, cGMP and other regulatory and guidelines applicable to biomanufacturing facility design and operation.
