Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
Are you our next Principal for Internationella Engelska Skolan Linköping?
IES Linköping is seeking a dynamic and experienced school leader who will lead and create the opportunity for every student to realise their own potential in an international environment.
At IES we make a difference in the lives of our students. We have a clear ethos where engaged and visible leaders create an environment where teachers can teach and students can learn. We have a broad student and staff body and our bilingual corridors bring together diverse perspectives and the world to your doorstep. We place the same emphasis on developing our students academically, as well as socially, to prepare them for the challenges and experiences that await them in the future.
IES Linköping opened in 2006 and offers an outstanding, bilingual education to around 600 students between grades F-9, and a fulfilling career opportunity for around 60 employees.
From 19 April, 2026 we have an exciting opportunity for an experienced and driven Principal to take over the leadership in IES Linköping. The Principal will be supported by an engaged and professional leadership team, as well as a creative and knowledgeable staff body. IES takes pride in leadership excellence in a diverse environment and as an IES leader you really can make a difference and impact the lives of our students in IES Linköping.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a school leader with a proven track-record in a leadership position in the education sector with people management experience. We promote bilingualism and an international mindset and approach. If you are passionate about education and creating a climate for learning then this role may be for you. You are a visible, forward-thinking leader and a positive role model for the IES culture and value proposition. You also inspire both students and staff and create a work environment for professional growth. To be successful as a Principal, you are flexible and adaptable to change, with a strong focus on outcomes.
In addition to the above we require the following:
• Completion of, or ongoing enrollment in the Swedish Principal Programme (Rektorsprogrammet).
• Comfortable working fluency in Swedish and English
Want to find out more?
Questions are answered by Regional Director, Joakim Andersson by email: joakim.andersson@engelska.se
ApplicationPlease send your CV and covering letter to recruitment@engelska.se
citing reference IES Principal Linköping by 19 April, 2026. Your supporting documents should outline why you are interested in working at IES and your experience in and approach to educational leadership. The interview process will be ongoing and the starting date of the position is open for discussion.
