Price Revenue Manager
2022-12-07
Introduction
Are you a commercial oriented person currently looking for your next career step? Are you looking for a next position with a clear connection to sales and profitability? Are you looking for a position where "to-be" is not yet decided, but expect you to be one of the creators? Are you looking for a position that is considered as a critical competence at Volvo Trucks?
We are looking for you who are interested to join Volvo Trucks in this journey Price Revenue Manager within Parts Pricing team in Service Market & Retail Operations (SMRO). The parts pricing team sets the direction to Sales Areas and Markets within Volvo Trucks with parts pricing expertise to secure maximum profitability for our spare part sales.
This is us, your new colleagues
You will be working in a dynamic environment, and you will be part of a great team that is passionate about creating customer value, finding new ways of working and making success together. We offer an exciting and challenging position in a true commercial environment and for the right person excellent development opportunities. For us diversity of experience, perspective and background help us forming a solid foundation for achieving great results. We value flexibility and work life balance and in return we ask for your commitment to make this happen. We take responsibility and grow in our roles, and this is where you come into the picture to have the great opportunity to join our team as Price Revenue Manager to develop parts pricing and take it to the next level.
What will you do?
Your primary role as Price Revenue manager is to manage the Suggested retail price levels for your assortment. The main tasks are developing price strategies, secure new released parts are priced accordingly and finally, manage the price list activities together with the pricing team.
You will manage both the current parts assortment but also take an active part in new product launches securing parts pricing when the new parts hit the market. You will work close to our Volvo Trucks markets as well as other organizations within Volvo Trucks to drive and align your pricing strategies. In this role you will be a main contributor to secure Volvo Trucks service market profitability.
As you grow into your role you will act as a subject matter expert in the parts pricing field and provide guidance and commercial support for colleagues in market companies in questions related to price positioning and value base argumentation.
We believe you have:
As a person we believe you are full of energy for challenges and seize opportunities rather than see problems. This mindset means that you also have a passion for learning new things to help you grow and excel. We believe you are analytical and see data analysis as a tool to make your work more efficiently. You make sure to deliver what you have promised and you like business and even more the possibility to create better business opportunities. You know that the devil is in the details, but you as you are used to handling large volumes of data you can prioritize what is important.
We believe you have a university degree in technical field or economy or a combination of education and related work experience. Proficient in Excel and PowerPoint is a must. As you will be working in an international environment, your communication skills in English are excellent, while other languages are advantageous. This also puts requirements on your capabilities to work with international cross-functional teams and with multiple stakeholders - you are a good team player. It goes without saying that you are great at communication!
Knowledge and understanding of automotive service market operations is advantageous and it is a big plus if you have relevant experience in pricing and usage of modern pricing tools. As you will be handling large volumes of data, you are most probably experienced in Power BI or similar tools. General vehicle product knowledge would make your job easier to start with but as you will learn along the way it is not a requirement.
Volvo Trucks are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solution.
Anders Hellman, Manager Parts Pricing, +46 76 553 3339
Sandra Smith, HR Business Partner, +46 73 902 8867
