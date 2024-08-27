Price Revenue Manager
2024-08-27
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you a commercially oriented person who is currently looking for your next career step? Are you interested for a position with a clear connection to sales and profitability? A position where "to-be" is not yet decided, and you will be one of the creators? This position is considered as a critical competence for Volvo Trucks!
We are looking for you who are interested in joining Volvo Trucks in this journey, as Price Revenue manager.You will belong to the Parts Pricing team in Service Market & Retail Operations (SMRO). This team sets the direction for maximizing profitability for our spare part sales in Sales Areas and Markets within Volvo Trucks, based on parts pricing expertise.
This is us, your new colleagues
You will be working in a dynamic environment, and be part of a great team that is passionate about creating customer value, finding new ways of working and making success together. We offer an exciting and challenging position in a true commercial environment and for the right person excellent development opportunities. For us, diversity of experience, perspective and background help forming a solid foundation for achieving great results. We value flexibility and work-life balance and in return we ask for your commitment to make this happen. We take responsibility and grow in our roles, and this is where you come into the picture - to have the great opportunity to join our team as Price Revenue Manager to develop parts pricing and take it to the next level.
What you will do
In this role you are working closely with our sales areas and markets, on both managing net pricing into markets as well as act as support for our local price managers. Connected to this, you will work on aligning prices to increase revenue as well as avoid any risk of grey export.
You will work close to sales area colleagues in supporting defining price increases as well as how to best introduce new price lists to secure both profitability as well as increase revenue. You are also responsible for contacts with markets on special requests connected to sales campaigns or other business activities. As you work close to both central as market price managers, you will be in center of actions, and as part of role, you manage the regular price networks meeting where pricing community share best practice and network. As you grow into your role you will act as a subject matter expert in the parts pricing field and provide guidance and commercial support for colleagues in market companies in questions related to price positioning and value base argumentation.
Your profile
We believe that you are full of energy for grasping challenges and seizing opportunities, rather than see problems. This mindset means that you also have a passion for learning new things, which helps you to grow and excel. You are analytical and see data analysis as a tool to do your work more efficiently. You make sure to deliver what you have promised and you are interested in the business, and even more the possibility to create better business opportunities. You are also used to handling large volumes of data, and have the ability to prioritize what is important.
You have a university degree in the technical field or economy, or a combination of education and related work experience. It is an enabler for this job that you are proficient in Excel and PowerPoint. As you will be working in an international environment, your communication skills in English have to be solid, whereas other languages are advantageous. You need to enjoy and have good capabilities to work in teams, as we with our international business environment work in cross-functional teams and with multiple stakeholders. Therefore you need to be great at communication!
Knowledge and understanding of automotive service market operations is advantageous and it is a big plus if you have relevant experience in pricing and usage of modern pricing tools. As you will be handling large volumes of data, you are most probably experienced in Power BI or similar tools. General vehicle product knowledge would make your job easier to start with but as you will learn along the way it is not a requirement.
Volvo Trucks are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solution.
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Anders Hellman, Director Parts Pricing, +46 76 553 3339
Sandra Smith, HR Business Partner, +46 73 902 8867
Last application day: September 10, 2024.
