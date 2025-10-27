Prep Assistant & Bowl Maker
2025-10-27
About the job
Are you dedicated, hardworking, and fun? Let's see if we're a good fit.
Working at Bru includes everything from preparation - where we do all our food from scratch, engaging in real customer care and fast front house service, where food is made soul to bowl to order and of course a lot of dishes/cleaning. Everything with quality as core.
Kitchen experience &working with fish is an advantage.Passion and dedication is important!
Answer the two questions below in your application:
• Why do you want to work at Bru?
• What makes you a good candidate for the job? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-26
E-post: job@borubowlbar.com Arbetsgivare Böru AB
