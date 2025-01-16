PPC Specialist - Full-Time Position
2025-01-16
About us:
Swedish Nutra is the Nordic's leading supplement manufacturer, specializing in high-quality supplements, based in the heart of Malmö. We are the producer of Swedish Collagen, a Beauty supplement brand that sells worldwide. We're looking for a passionate and dynamic individual to join our team and take the project to a new height.
See our website: https://www.swedishcollagen.com/en-se
About the role:
As a marketing specialist, you are a data-driven and sales-oriented person capable of covering strategy development to execution. In this 100% in-office opportunity, you'll have creative freedom and resources to plan 360 degrees of all Swedish Collagen marketing strategies.
You'll be a great fit as a marketing specialist if you have a problem-solving mindset and a hands-on attitude.
Key Responsibilities:
Campaign Strategy: Collaborate with the marketing team to develop comprehensive campaigns aligning with overall business objectives.
Paid Advertising: Develop, implement, and optimize paid ad campaigns across platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Monitor and analyze campaign performance, adjusting strategies to achieve desired KPIs using Google Looker Studio.
Social Media Management: Curate engaging content for our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Schedule posts, monitor interactions, and respond to audience inquiries on time.
Analytics and Reporting: Track and report on key performance metrics, providing insights and recommendations for continuous improvement. Use data-driven approaches to inform marketing strategies and decision-making.
Budget Management: Effectively manage and allocate marketing budgets to ensure maximum return on investment. Monitor spending and adjust strategies to optimize budget utilization.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices to continuously improve marketing efforts.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
At least 5 years of experience in Digital Marketing with proven records
Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to work independently and in teams
Strong knowledge of marketing tools, including Google Ads, Meta Business, SEO and other relevant tools
Experience working with Google Merchant Center and other product xml tools
Knowledge of website management and social media, including Shopify, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
Comfortable working with Adobe Photoshop, Canva, and other related software
Ability to prioritize and successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Knowledge of marketing concepts in the beauty industry, including consumer behavior, upcoming trends
Excellent verbal and written English communication skills
Knowledge of the beauty industry and influencer marketing is a big plus
Knowledge of Scrum and Agile methodologies is also a big plus
What we offer:
Competitive salary
Opportunities to develop responsibilities and grow within the company
An international and dynamic team
How to apply:
Send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience to info@swedishnutra.com
Address: Lodgatan 19, Malmö
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
info@swedishnutra.com
E-post: info@swedishnutra.com Omfattning
