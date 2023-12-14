Power Performance Engineer (739954)
About this opportunity
Would you like to make a difference and ensure an outstanding level of service for our customers and contribute to Supply staying as one of Ericsson 's competitive advantage?
We are now looking for a Global Supply Chain Manager who always wants to find the answer to the question "why" and has passion to secure a high service levels right here and now but also take part in the journey to develop the future ways of working. Our key contribution to Ericsson 's future success is to control the global production plan and with a pro-active mindset be the global partner to balance high service levels & deliver precisions with costs and capital targets.
This role reports to the Head of Radio & Ran C Operations.
What you will do
Create and communicate supply chain plans.
Provide capability and capacity analysis.
Actively work with risk management & scenario planning.
Measure and improve on the plan execution.
Create effective partnerships with market areas & factories.
Supervise factory performance and production.
Work with the allocation of important material towards our producing sites.
Coordinate inventory control methods.
Develop planning principles and methodology.
Perform collaborative planning.
Be accountable for performance and improvement management.
You will bring
University degree in relevant area or equivalent working experience.
Demonstrated competence in the supply planning area.
Excellent analytical capabilities.
Outstanding communication skills.
Relevant experience from supply, logistics, and/or production.
Curiosity about continuous improvements within the value chain and our ongoing development projects.
Passion about delivering a high customer-value product.
Strong sense of responsibility.
Confidence and ability to work independently, but with a lot of interactions.
Competence to influence across organizations, driving change, originating ideas, gaining dedication.
A proactive leadership style in which you can influence a wide range of partners.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
You will report to: Line Manager Supply
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Last day to apply: As soon as possible.
