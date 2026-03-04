Postdoctoral researcher in Computer Science - Safe Autonomous Navigation
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher in Computer Science for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Computer Science.
Background
We are seeking to further strengthen our team performing research on safe and robust perception and navigation for autonomous vehicles, in particular along the line of radar-based and multimodal sensing for low-visibility environments.
This position is funded in part by the research project Clearpath, which is performed in collaboration with Volvo Construction Equipment, Epiroc, Boliden, Retenua, and Örebro University. The project sets out to develop multimodal, failure-resilient and trustworthy AI methods for autonomous navigation and environment awareness in low visibility, in particular mining and construction environments that are characterised by heavy dust, smoke, and fog. Sensing modalities to be used include 4D radar and thermal camera data as well as visual cameras and lidars.
Expanding beyond our previous leading work on odometry, SLAM, and semantic segmentation using 2D and 4D radar data, with this project we wish to further increase resilience, trustworthiness, and accuracy using multimodal sensing - pushing the research frontier further ahead as well as implementing a live demonstrator in a relevant use case.
The position is associated with the Robot Navigation and Perception Lab (https://rnp.aass.oru.se)
which belongs to the Centre for Applied Autonomous Sensor Systems (AASS) research environment (https://www.oru.se/english/research/research-environments/ent/aass/)
and Örebro University's AI, Robotics, and Cybersecurity center (ARC) (https://www.oru.se/english/our-profile/arc-ai-robotics-and-cybersecurity-center/).
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree to consolidate and develop primarily their research skills.
The successful candidate is expected to contribute to research on trustworthy multimodal semantic perception and multimodal semantic SLAM, with the balance between these areas shaped by the candidate's qualifications and research interests.
The candidate is expected to contribute to scientific output in terms of publications, as well as to successful project demonstrations. In order to meet these goals, the candidate is expected to have a demonstrated research background and international publications related to robot perception, navigation, localisation, or mapping.
Qualifications and assessment criteria
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20260052
Information
This is a full-time position for two years. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact project manager and head of unit Martin Magnusson (+46 19 30 38 70, email: martin.magnusson@oru.se
) or head of school Henrik Olsson (+46 19 30 12 36, email: henrik.olsson@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Account of research qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2026-03-31. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Ersättning
