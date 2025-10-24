Postdoctoral position in Pediatrics
2025-10-24
The post-doctoral position is full time for two years starting at January 2026, or according to agreement.
The core work responsibilities include compilation and analysis of metagenomic data in clinical translational projects. The application deadline is 14 November.
Description of the project
The work will be conducted in the SYMBIO group (https://www.umu.se/en/research/groups/symbio/),
which is a very active research group conducting translational research in the medical area, with funding from e.g. The Swedish Research Council, The Heart Lung Foundation and ALF.
We conduct randomized controlled trials and the large epidemiological population based NorthPop study (www.northpop.se) where we collect extensive longitudinal data from 10, 000 families (parents and children).
The initial focus of this post-doctoral project will be metagenomic studies in NorthPop.
Work responsibilities
You will work with compilation and analysis of metagenomic data in studies, as well as interpretation and presentation of the results. To achieve this, you will need, among other things, expertise in advanced bioinformatic and statistical methods as well as handling of complex and extensive datasets.
The work includes extensive metadata from medical records and the healthcare's national quality registers. Experience of working with medical data is therefore a merit.
You are expected partly to implement and support already planned projects and partly to independently plan and implement projects, develop methods and support PhD students within the SYMBIO research group.
The work includes writing scientific articles in English, so you are expected to have excellent written skills in English.
Eligibility
A person who has been awarded a doctorate or a foreign qualification deemed to be the equivalent of a doctorate in the subject Microbiology in the Medical Field is eligible for appointment as postdoctoral researcher. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time at which the appointment decision is made.
Extensive experience in computational biology and data analysis of microorganisms and metagenomics is required, as well as excellent skills in writing scientific articles in English.
It is meriting if the applicant has experience of working with medical data and research in an area that is relevant to the current project.
Very good verbal and writing skills in English is a requirement. Good ability to communicate in Swedish is meriting.
We are looking for a highly motivated researcher who has previously demonstrated the ability to work productively both independently and within a multidisciplinary team. You will have very good analytical and communicative skills. Great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
Skill tests may be used as part of the recruitment process.
Additional useful qualifications
Since appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is a career-development position for junior researchers, we are primarily interested in applicants who completed their doctoral degree no more than three years before the application deadline. If there are special reasons, an applicant who has completed their degree earlier than that may be considered. Special reasons include absence due to illness, parental leave, clinical practice, appointments of trust for a trade union organisation or other similar circumstances, and for relevant duties/assignments within the subject area.
Additional useful qualifications include experience in improving diagnostic platforms for disease, integration of multi-omics data and developing live biotherapeutics for treatment.
The appointment is a full-time, fixed-term position for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension (minimum two and maximum three years) in accordance with the terms of contract for fixed-term employment as a postdoctoral researcher from 1 January 2026, or according to agreement.
More information about the group's research can be found on our website (https://www.umu.se/en/research/groups/symbio/),
Application
The application must include:
- A brief description of your research interests and a statement describing why you are interested in the position.
- CV
- List of publications
- Degree certificate from doctoral studies and other relevant degrees
- Contact details of two reference persons
The application must be written in Swedish or English. The application must be made via our e-recruitment system Varbi and must be received latest 14 November 2025.
We look forward to receiving your application.
