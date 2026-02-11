Postdocs in Theoretical Foundations of AI Safety
Do you want to contribute to set the theoretical foundation of AI alignment? This is an exciting opportunity for a postdoctoral position at Chalmers University of Technology, focused on innovative research in AI safety from the theoretical perspective. The project will be in close collaborations with University College London where additional Postdocs are hired to work on the problem.
About us
You will join the research group led by Dr. Stefano Sarao Mannelli at Chalmers University of Technology and Gothenburg University in Gothenburg, Sweden. The position is part of a larger with Prof. Andrew Saxe at University College London (UCL). You will also benefit from engagement with industrial advisors from leading AI labs (including Anthropic, Meta, and Google DeepMind/Mila), ensuring the research remains relevant to frontier systems.
In Gothenburg you will be part of the division of Data Science and AI, within the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, a joint department of Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, spans the breadth of computing disciplines.
About the research project
The project, "Theoretical Model Organisms of Misalignment" - funded by a grant from OpenAI's Alignment Team, awarded by the UK AI Security Institute, through the Alignment Project - aims to transform AI alignment from reactive trial-and-error into a predictive science. Instead of viewing alignment as a static property, we treat it as path-dependent: a product of the learning dynamics emerging from data, architecture, and algorithms. We use tools from statistical physics and high-dimensional probability to build tractable "model organisms" that capture the root causes of misalignment, allowing us to derive quantitative laws for when and why harmful capabilities arise.
Who we are looking for
We are seeking researchers who aim to understand deep learning in depth, not willing to compromise for shallow solutions.
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree in Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or Machine Learning. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Strong background in mathematical modelling and analysis
• Proficiency in programming for empirical validation.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• Experience with Statistical Physics of Disordered Systems (e.g., Replica Theory, Dynamical Mean-Field Theory)
• Familiarity with Control Theory or High-Dimensional Probability
• Previous work on teacher-student models, deep linear networks, or similar theoretical frameworks
What you will do
• You will focus on inductive bias, fine-tuning, and the design of mitigation strategies
• You will use theoretical models to derive quantitative laws of alignment, and validate them empirically.
• You are expected to attend conferences and events related to the project and engage regularly with the team at UCL.
• Additionally, you will dedicate 20% of your time to teaching, which may include lecturing, TAing, or supervising students.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension, funded by a grant from OpenAI's Alignment Team, awarded by the UK AI Security Institute, through the Alignment Project.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers , Gothenburg and our benefits for employees.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidised day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
To learn about the application process, please click here to go to Chalmers' vacancy page.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
We welcome your application no later than April 1st
For questions, please contact:
Stefano Sarao Mannelli
Assistant Professors.saraomannelli@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *
