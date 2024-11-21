Postdoc position in UV-blue surface-emitting lasers
As the successful candidate you will play an essential role in the development of UV VCSELs. These devices have potential applications in lithography, disinfection, medical analysis and treatment, material processing, meteorology etc. You will be given the opportunity to work in one of the world-leading groups in the area and combine device characterization with simulations or device fabrication, in close collaboration with other partners who are experts on epitaxial growth.
Information about the research group and the project
The Photonics Laboratory at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2), with about 35 researchers, is working on optoelectronics, ultrafast optics and fiber-optical communication. A strong research focus is on ultraviolet (UV) and blue surface-emitting devices, such as vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photonic-crystal surface emitting lasers (PCSELs), light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and resonant-cavity LEDs (RCLEDs). Our expertise is in device design and simulation, laser fabrication, and material and device characterization. We have developed a novel thin-film lift-off process for AlGaN-materials based on electrochemical etching, which allows integration of III-nitride thin films with various photonic structures, such as dielectric cavities with improved quality factor. These have enabled us to demonstrate the world's first blue VCSEL with a high-contrast grating for polarization pinning, thin-film flip-chip UVB LEDs and the shortest emission wavelength from an optically pumped VCSEL at 310 nm. We are now expanding our team to push the development of our UV VCSELs, where our main goal is to demonstrate electrically injected deep-UV VCSELs.
Main responsibilities and information about the position
We are looking for a postdoc who would be interested in fabrication and characterization of UV VCSELs, using state-of-the-art equipment in our clean room. The work will be conducted in close collaboration with external partners who develop and grow the epitaxial material. In these positions, teaching is not required. The contract is a full-time temporary employment of 1 + 1 year.
Qualifications
By the starting date in February - May 2025, you must have a PhD degree, with knowledge in semiconductor device simulations, fabrication, or characterization, preferably involving III-nitride-materials. Hands-on experience in (photo)electrochemical etching of III-nitrides will be a strong merit. Knowledge about epitaxial growth of III-nitrides is also regarded as an asset. Important personal qualities are enthusiasm, ability to drive and conclude projects independently, creativity and problem-solving ability. Good cooperation and social abilities are also appreciated. Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English are necessary.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240614 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-12-15
For questions, please contact:
Åsa Haglund, Professor asa.haglund@chalmers.se
Shumin Wang, Professorshumin@chalmers.se
Web page: Wide bandgap optoelectronics
