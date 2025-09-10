Postdoc position in theoretical particle physics
Are you passionate about advancing high-energy physics? Join our internationally recognized team at Chalmers University of Technology and contribute to cutting-edge research in particle physics and quantum field theory, while collaborating with leading experts worldwide.
About us
The High-Energy part of the Theoretical Subatomic Physics group performs research into elementary particle physics from model building and Dark Matter to formal Quantum Field Theory. Organizationally we are part of the division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics within the Department of Physics. We have a strong international standing within all of our research areas and benefit from many collaborations world wide. We strive to provide a stimulating, friendly, inclusive, and collaborative research environment with the highest scientific standards. The focus of the current position is in the areas identified by both arXiv categories hep-ph and hep-th.
The postdoctoral project will focus on aspects of particle physics related to the hierarchy problem with emphasis, but not necessarily limited to, composite Higgs models and their relation to the flavor puzzle. Research activities will range from quantum field theory aspects to more phenomenological applications.
The postdoctoral position is funded by the Swedish Research Council which has financed the project "Flavor from beyond the electroweak scale" led by Dr. Gabriele Ferretti. There is a large international community of collaborators that will take part in several of these activities. Funds are allocated for the purpose of traveling to conferences, schools, and collaboration meetings.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in Physics awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• A working knowledge of advanced methods in High-Energy physics, in particular quantum field theory and particle physics is required.
• Familiarity with symbolic computer algebra systems such as Mathematica is required
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
What you will do
• Your major responsibility as a postdoctoral fellow is to carry out research in High-Energy physics.
• You are expected to be independent, develop original ideas, and find new ways of tackling research challenges.
• You will communicate research results at international conferences as well as in scientific journals.
• The position may also include a very small amount of informal supervision of bachelor or master students.
It is expected that your research will be integrated within the currently established research collaborations and that you will take an active role within the collaborations as regards pushing new research ideas as well as in helping implement current ones.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If you are interested in the Swedish language and culture, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience, if any.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
References
Two reference letters to be sent directly to: ferretti@chalmers.se
with subject: Postdoc20250420 +"Name of Applicant"
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than November 30, 2025
For questions please contact:
Prof. Gabriele Ferretti, SHP
Email: ferretti@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +46 31 7723157
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
