Postdoc Position in Computational Catalysis
2025-06-17
Join our group where you will explore catalytic mechanisms related to the production of sustainable aviation fuels from bio-based feedstocks. The work will be conducted in close connection with experimental collaborators using different X-ray spectroscopy techniques.
About the research project
Aviation will in the foreseeable future require liquid fuels. There is currently a strong need to improve and optimize catalysts for the production of sustainable aviation fuels from bio-based feedstocks. The use of bio-based feedstocks results in new challenges and the optimal catalysts as well as the relevant processes are unknown. The project will explore catalysts on a single atom level for the synthesis of bio-based aviation fuel. Single atom metal promoters dispersed in a metal host offers unique possibilities to increase catalyst activity and selectivity. The computational part of the project will investigate relevant reaction paths and evaluate spectroscopic signatures that can be compared to a parallel experimental effort at Lund University using Ambient Pressure X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (AP-XPS) and X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy (XAS).
The main theme for the research at Chemical Physics is the development of sustainable energy systems by use of heterogeneous catalysis for alternative fuel production, emission control, energy storage, and fuel cells. The research is interdisciplinary with strong connections between fundamental and applied science. Chemical Physics is a dynamic and international environment that strives for scientific excellence through teamwork and combined theoretical and experimental efforts. The theoretical activities at Chemical Physics focus on electronic structure calculations within the density functional theory together with mean-field kinetic modeling and kinetic Monte-Carlo simulations. Theoretical X-ray spectroscopy is, moreover, used to aid the interpretation of physical characterization of catalysts.
The Competence Centre for Catalysis (KCK) is an interdisciplinary research center for catalysis at Chalmers. The goal of the center is to develop catalytic technology for sustainable transport, energy, and environmental systems. The center is integrated with the research and teaching activities at the departments of Physics, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and Mechanics and Maritime Science at Chalmers. KCK strives to provide an excellent environment for carrying out catalysis research with opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration with researchers in related projects or with industry partners. The projects are conducted in collaboration with our member companies Johnson Matthey, Perstorp, Powercell, Preem, Scania CV, Umicore and Volvo Group. https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics/http://www.kck.chalmers.se/
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• PhD in Physics, Chemistry or Materials Science, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. *
• Experience from first-principles electronic structure calculations
• Experience from modeling surface reactions
• Documented experience in programming
• Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English
Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include supervising master's and/or PhD students. You will collaborate with researchers using experimental techniques at Lund University and at Chalmers.
The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Name the document as: CV, [Your Surname]. Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous research and teaching experiences.
2. Personal Letter
Name the document as: Personal Letter, [Your Surname]. Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: July 31, 2025
For questions please contact:
Henrik Grönbeck, Physics,
Email: ghj@chalmers.se
,
Telefonnummer: +46317722963
