Postdoc in Surface Physics, Dept. of Engineering and Physics
2026-03-11
Description of Job
As a Postdoc fellow, you will have the chance to conduct cutting-edge research in materials physics, taking advantage of state-of-the-art tools that will lead to attractive future job opportunities in academia or industry. Being part of this research project gives you the one-of-a-kind experience in form of doing experiments at the world 's first 4th generation synchrotron, MAX IV in Lund, Sweden. The successful candidate will contribute to the experimental and theoretical investigation of two-dimensional Pb films coupled to metal and semiconductor surfaces. This work builds on our ongoing, long-term research program centered on spin-split electronic structures of quantum wells-an area that has attracted significant attention in the context of spintronics. Complemented with density functional theory (DFT) calculations to build scientific and technical competence as well as strengthen transferrable skills, this position provides you with the skills, knowledge and competence needed to be successful in your field.
Description of the workplace
The Faculty of Health, Science and Technology invites applications for a post-doctoral fellowship in Physics at the Department of Engineering and Physics.
Materials science is one of the faculty's strategic research areas and has an inspiring multidisciplinary atmosphere. The materials physics group has a broad scope of interests encompassing research on metal/semiconductors, nano-materials, organic molecular and silicon-based solar cells, (see https://www.kau.se/en/physics/research/materials-physics
). The research on metal/semiconductor surfaces and interfaces is focused on surface structures; metal thin films, and organic crystalline layers, using experimental techniques such as scanning tunneling microscopy and synchrotron radiation methods such as angle-resolved photoelectron spectroscopy [1-3]. The materials physics group presently consists of seven senior scientists, two post-docs and seven PhD students, and is now growing strongly by the recruitments of more post-docs.
References
1. Spin coupling of Ag thin film growth on Sn/Ge(111)-(3×3), Surf. Sci. 719, 122043 (2021).
2. Layer-by-layer control of Ag thin film growth on Sn/Si(111)-(3×3)R30°, Surf. Sci. 701, 121697 (2020).
3. Quantum well states in thin Ag films grown on the Ga/Si(111)-3×3 surface, Phys. Rev. B 97, 195430 (2018).
What we offer
The research group of Surface Physics at Karlstad University invites applications for a two-year postdoctoral position, starting in 2026 (start date negotiable). The position includes funding for travel and is supported by the Carl Trygger Foundation through the grant "Giant Rashba splitting in Pb quantum wells on metal/semiconductor." Salary will be provided in the form of a tax-free scholarship, 30000 SEK/month.
Duties
The successful candidate will contribute to the experimental and theoretical investigation of two-dimensional Pb films coupled to the metal and semiconductor surfaces. This work builds on our ongoing, long-term research program centered on spin-split electronic structures of quantum wells-an area that has attracted significant attention in the context of spintronics.
Qualification requirements
Admission is based on individual assessment. The following merits are required:
• A Ph.D. (completed or near completion) in surface physics or a closely related field
• A strong background (alt. a good knowledge ) in condensed matter theory, quantum many-body physics, or related areas
• Familiarity with STM and synchrotron-based techniques (ARPES, XPS) is highly desirable
• Familiarity with DFT calculations would be regarded as an extra merit.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
Please submit the following materials:
• Cover letter describing your background, research interests, and suitability for the position
• Curriculum vitae, including a publication list
• A brief statement of research interests (1-2 pages)
• Two reference letters
Applications will be considered until the position is filled. For questions regarding the position or the application process, please contact Hanmin Zhang at hanmin.zhang@kau.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-06
