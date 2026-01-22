Postdoc In Sers-Based Sensing For Wound Infection Diagnostics
2026-01-22
Join an interdisciplinary team developing next-generation spectroscopic diagnostics for wound care.
Work assignments
The postdoctoral researcher will play a leading role in an interdisciplinary project developing advanced SERS-based diagnostic technologies for rapid detection and characterization of wound infections. The work combines materials development, spectroscopy, and biomedical validation in clinically relevant environments.
Key work assignments include:
• Design, fabrication, and optimization of high-performance plasmonic nanostructures and SERS substrates for sensing in complex biological matrices.
• Hands-on acquisition of SERS data from biologically and clinically relevant samples, including in vitro bacterial cultures, experimentally infected wound models, and clinical wound samples in collaboration with clinical partners
• Development and optimization of robust SERS measurement and sampling strategies suitable for heterogeneous, variable, and protein-rich biological environments
• Physicochemical and spectroscopic characterization of substrate performance, including sensitivity, reproducibility, stability, and matrix effects
• Quantitative analysis of spectroscopic data using multivariate statistics and machine-learning-assisted approaches, in close interaction with data science collaborators
• Active collaboration across disciplines spanning spectroscopy, soft matter and nanomaterials, microbiology, and clinical wound research
• Preparation of high-impact scientific publications, conference contributions, and participation in international research networks
As postdoc, you will principally carry out research. A certain amount of teaching may be part of your duties, up to a maximum of 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To be qualified to take employment as postdoc, you must have been awarded a doctoral degree or have a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This degree must have been awarded at the latest by the point at which LiU makes its decision to employ you.
It is considered advantageous if your doctoral degree is no older than three years at application deadline for this job. If there are special reasons for having an older doctoral degree - such as taking statutory leave - then these may be taken into consideration.
We are looking for a candidate with a doctoral degree in physics, physical chemistry, materials science, nanotechnology, spectroscopy, or a closely related discipline, and with documented, hands-on research experience in one or more of the following areas:
• Raman spectroscopy and/or surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), including experimental data acquisition and analysis
• Design, synthesis, and characterization of plasmonic or inorganic nanoparticles for optical or sensing applications
• Nanostructured or soft-matter materials for biosensing or biointerfacing
The successful candidate is expected to demonstrate scientific excellence and a proven ability to independently plan, execute, and interpret advanced experiments and experience in working with complex, heterogeneous, or biologically relevant samples
Experience in any of the following areas is considered strongly meritorious:
• Biosensors or diagnostic technologies for biomedical or clinical applications
• Spectroscopy applied to microbiological systems or infection-related samples
• Multivariate data analysis, machine learning, or AI-based approaches for spectral data
• Experience collaborating across disciplines, including interaction with microbiologists or clinicians
You are an ambitious and highly motivated researcher with strong analytical skills and a clear drive toward high-impact research. You work independently but thrive in collaborative, interdisciplinary environments. Excellent written and oral communication skills in English are mandatory, as is the ability to contribute actively to international collaborations and to disseminate results at a high scientific level.
The workplace
The position is hosted at the Division of Biophysics and Bioengineering, Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM), Linköping University. You will be part of the Laboratory of Molecular Materials (m2lab), an interdisciplinary research environment focusing on bioresponsive materials and devices.
Information about the workplace: https://liu.se/en/organisation/liu/ifmhttps://liu.se/en/research/m2lab
The employment
This employment is a temporary contract of two years with the possibility of extension up to a total maximum of three years.
The employment is full-time.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The university applies individual salaries. State your desired salary in the application.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button. Your application must be received no later than 12 February, 2026.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
Please attach your selected research publications electronically, in pdf or word format, in the application template. Research publications, e.g. monographs, which cannot be sent electronically should be sent in three sets by mail to the University Registrar at Linköping University, University Registrar, S-581 83 Linköping, Sweden. The publications must be received by Linköping University no later than the deadline for application.
Please note that printed publications will not be returned. They will be archived at Linköping University.
In the event of a discrepancy between the English translation of the job announcement and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall take precedent.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
