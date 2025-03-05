Postdoc in Predictive range to reduce anxiety for electric vehicle users
2025-03-05
Postdoc position for you who are interested in developing new theories that will contribute to saving our planet and limit the climate change.
Information about the project
Range anxiety and long charging times are challenges for electric vehicle (EV) users, but these challenges can be alleviated by user behavioral changes. Trip-planning tools and event-triggered automated charging behavior can be part of the solution to mitigate these challenges, and they rely on accurate predictions of the remaining possible driving range.
The project aims to analyze algorithms for predicting the remaining driving range of EVs and suggest ways to improve the current state of the art. The idea is to develop a model-based predictive strategy to estimate the remaining driving range. The prediction model should consider vehicle design parameters, driving style characteristics, road topology, and real-time traffic and weather conditions. It builds upon results from several projects performed by the research group to characterize the vehicle's motion resistance and user characteristics.
Information about the division and department
At the Mechatronics Group of the Department of Electrical Engineering, we are engaged in both fundamental and applied research related to intelligent transportation systems.
Our research in transportation concerns estimation, control and validation for systems guiding the vehicle, ie self-driving and active safety functionality, as well as propulsion, which mainly focus on electromobility related problems. Research problems range from aspects for an individual vehicle to traffic flow aspects such as collaborative algorithms for smoother traffic in intersections.
Main responsibilities
The appointment offers great opportunities to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry. A monthly salary is paid. There are no tuition fees for PhD studies at Chalmers, so the postdoc associate can take classes. The postdoctor's major responsibilities are to elaborate new methods, partly together other researchers and industry partners, especial within the companies within the Swedish Electromobility Center (SEC) and publish and present them, and be part of proposal writing.
Qualifications
• A PhD (or close to completion) in control theory or neighboring relevant field qualifies you for this position.
• Experience in automotive control applications is appreciated.
• Ability to initiate new research collaborations is essential.
• Good communication skills in oral and written English are required.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-03-31
For questions, please contact:
Professor Jonas Sjöberg, Division of Systems and Control,Jonas.sjoberg@chalmers.se
9204498