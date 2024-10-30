Postdoc in Perovskite materials for renewable hydrogen generation
2024-10-30
The department of Space, Earth and Environment is recruiting a post-doc to carry out research with the aim of exploring novel materials for hydrogen production from fuels by redox reactions. The project is interdisciplinary and you will work together with researchers with long and internationally recognized experience in the development of technologies for hydrogen production, carbon dioxide capture and biomass utilization. Project activities include the application of generative active-learning models for material development, synthesis of novel perovskite oxide materials, and material characterization and evaluation.
Project description
The announced positions are within the project "Perovskite redox materials for renewable hydrogen generation". You will utilize AI and materials informatics to identify the potential of perovskite oxides for hydrogen production via the so-called steam-iron process. You will use advanced evaluation techniques, data mining, and generative machine learning models to create an active learning cycle to identify materials with adequate properties. Promising materials will be synthesized, characterized and evaluated in lab. This will help establish the concept as a viable technology for sustainable hydrogen production.
The Postdoc will be employed at the Division of Energy Technology, but the project activities also involves the Division of Chemical Physics and the Division of Energy and Materials. The Division of Energy Technology conducts research and offers education mainly in energy technology and energy systems. Our research focuses on combustion and gasification of biomass, technologies for carbon dioxide avoidance, energy transformation and sustainable energy systems. A considerable part of our research is experimental and for this we have built up and are maintaining unique experimental facilities, such as for example Chalmers research boiler/gasifier and several chemical-looping pilot reactors. We also conduct systems-level projects with in-depth research on energy transformation processes. The research area is characterized by strong desire for new efficient and environmentally friendly technologies, swift changes in political and economic environment and urgent need to reach implementation phase for existing solutions.
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science. Read more in their website. All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Research School, an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
Major responsibilities
As Post Doc your main responsibility is to conduct research within the framework of the given project. If desired, teaching in undergraduate and graduate courses can be part of the work description, but it is not mandatory. You are expected to work with a high degree of independence, while still being capable of close collaboration with other researchers and industrial partners when needed. You should be able to communicate scientific results to different stakeholders, both orally at meetings and conferences and in written form as scientific articles.
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
• By the starting date, the applicant should have a PhD exam in a subject relevant for the project content (e.g. chemistry, physics, chemical engineering, energy engineering). Candidates who received their PhD degree within the last three years will be prioritized.
• The position requires excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, and preferably also in Swedish. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• Experience with machine learning algorithms and coding for material applications is highly meritorious. Experience of work in chemistry lab environment (e.g. material synthesis, material characterization), or experience in ab-initio and DFT calculations of solid materials, are both meritorious.
• You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with extension with one year to three years being a possibility.
We offer
Application deadline: November 26, 2024.
For questions, please contact:
Professor Magnus Rydén, Division of Energy Technology, magnus.ryden@chalmers.se
