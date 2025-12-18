Postdoc in Next-Generation Plant-Based Proteins
Do you want to contribute to exciting research in the field of next generation proteins, by developing a more sustainable and healthy protein source? This is an opportunity for a postdoctoral position at the Division of Food and Nutrition Science, at Chalmers University of Technology.
About us
The Department of Life Sciences conducts research, innovation, and education to enable a biobased society and improve human health. We explore how biological systems, and innovative technologies can be used to convert biomass into valuable products. We use advanced computational technologies to discover how biomolecules and organisms function and interact. We pioneer new methods for prediction, prevention, diagnostics and treatment of diseases.
The Division of Food and Nutrition Science addresses major societal challenges related to sustainable food production, nutrition and health. We conduct research, innovation, education and dissemination with the aim to provide new knowledge and solutions for a sustainable planet and healthy humans.
About the research project
Locally grown beans such as fava beans are one of most promising and climate-smart protein crops, well adapted to Nordic conditions and beneficial for soil health. Yet, despite their potential, all fava beans produced in Sweden today go to animal feed, leaving their use in food applications largely unexplored. Their transition from feed to food is challenged by issues such as off-flavors, discoloration, and antinutritional compounds, as well as a fragmented value chain. The newly funded project FAVOUR aims to unlock this potential by systematically rebuilding the Swedish fava bean value chain through innovative agronomic, processing, and pilot-scale solutions, bridging the gap between field, factory, and food.
We are offering a two-year postdoctoral position to an ambitious researcher who is interested in working on legumes as a sustainable and healthy protein source and making them tastier and healthier. The postdoctoral researcher will work at the Division of Food and Nutrition Science and in close collaboration with Lantmännen.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree, or an equivalent foreign degree, in chemistry, food science, biotechnology, or a closely related field. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made.
• You will need excellent communication skills in English, including a proven track record of scientific publications.
• Proven experience with protein extraction and strong theoretical and technical skills related to protein functionality, nutritional value, and flavor compound analysis proven through previous projects and publications.
• Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively, and to take responsibility for driving the project forward.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline.
• Experience of working with plant-based ingredients or products, including enhancement of their technological, nutritional, or sensory properties, is meritorious.
What you will do
• Conduct research within the FAVOUR project with a specific focus on optimizing the flavor, functionality, and nutritional value of plant proteins.
• You will will be responsible for experimental planning, maintaining contact with project partners, conducting practical work, collecting samples, handling data, writing publications, and communicating results within the project and with the industry partners.
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent.
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
For information about the application procedure, please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than January 20th, 2026
For questions please contact:
Associate Professor Mehdi Abdollahi, khozaghi@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
