Postdoc in neuroengineering
2024-11-19
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. We have five research specializations with different research profiles and research schools. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 21 December 2024
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
Position description
The purpose of the position is to give the employee an early opportunity to develop his or her independence as a researcher and to create the conditions for further acquisitions of qualifications after completing the doctoral degree. The position is part of efforts to underpin the future supply of skills. The position is a temporary employment of maximum 3 years.
The research team in neuroengineering at MDU is looking for a post-doctoral researcher to work within the research project NeuroTrust, a multidisciplinary project focusing on reliable Brain-Computer Interfaces for rehabilitation after stroke.
Stroke affects around 25 000 people in Sweden every year and severe motor disabilities are common. Despite intensive rehabilitation, many patients remain with persistent disabilities.
As a post-doc you will work with data collected from a clinical investigation using frontier neurotechnology for stroke rehabilitation that can directly impact the motor regions of the brain and promote the capacity of the brain to compensate for the lesion. The research project is carried out in close collaboration with Danderyd hospital and Karolinska institute with the main purpose of providing higher quality of life for stroke patients by improving their motor recovery.
More specifically, the work includes multimodal data analysis of collected data from EEG, fMRI and clinical motorical tests, focusing on the interaction between these data. The work will require close contact with collaborating partners which may entail quite a lot of traveling to Stockholm.
Qualifications requirements
As an applicant you are required to have a PhD degree in neuroscience, biomedical engineering or computer science with focus on data analysis, or similar. You must have completed the degree no more than three years before the end of the application period. You have not previously held a position as a postdoctoral researcher in the same or related subject area at MDU that exceeds one year.
As an applicant you should be able to demonstrate research experience in the form of scientific publications in international peer-reviewed journals. The candidate should also demonstrate research experience in analyzing data from neurophysiological (e.g. EEG) and/or neuroimaging (e.g. fMRI) recordings.
The applicant should have very good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Assesment criteria
For this position, knowledge of methods for data processing of EEG and fMRI data, statistical modelling of time series and discrete-time data, as well as knowledge of AI and machine learning, is an advantage. Furthermore, good programming skills in MATLAB, Python, R, etc. are a merit. Scientific publications in high-impact international journals are also a merit.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
