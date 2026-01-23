Postdoc in large-scale modeling and simulations of mixed-phase clouds
The Department of Mechanics and Maritime Science at Chalmers University is currently offering a postdoctoral position focused on modeling and simulations of turbulent mixed-phase clouds. This interdisciplinary project encourages collaboration with experts in atmospheric physics. The successful candidate will contribute to advancing our understanding of mixed phase clouds in the atmosphere.
About us
The position will be open at the Fluid Dynamic division of Mechanical and Maritime Science department. The research at the Division covers turbulent flow (both compressible and incompressible), multiphase flows, aero-acoustics and turbomachines. Our tools include both computations and experiments. The research covers a wide range of topics. In some research projects the smallest turbulent scales are studied whereas in others the function of a complete gas turbine is analyzed and modelled. The Division of Fluid Dynamics is part of Chalmers Sustainable Transport Initiative, Chalmers eScience Initiative and Chalmers Energy Initiative.
About the research project
Climate change is a socio-economic challenge, and climate simulations are the only scientific tool to predict our planet's future climate. Clouds are crucial for weather and climate predictions, rain formation, and the water cycle. According to the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), cloud modelling is one of the least understood domains in climate sciences and is "listed as one of the most urgent problems requiring scientific attention". Clouds are considered the largest source of uncertainty in climate predictions because it is complicated to accurately model the small-scale process (microphysics) inside clouds occurring in a range from meters to nanometers in a global climate model where the resolution is of the order of Kilometers.
The research methodology for this position involves utilizing a Large-Eddy Simulations (LES) code of turbulent clouds in collaboration with the division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing at Chalmers.
The project is funded by the European Research Council (ERC) under the MIXCLOUDS project, with the following objectives:
• Advance our knowledge on the effects of turbulence in mixed-phase clouds
• Improve the current models subgrid models for LES simulations.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree in Mechanical Eng., Naval/Maritime Eng., Meteorology, Atmospheric Physics, Chemical Eng., Physics, Mathematics, Aeronautics or any relevant PhD program. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
What you will do
In this poisition, you will be central to the development of the project, and also responsible for the implementation, validation and data analysis of the numerical tools.
You are expected to learn to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. Your research activities will contribute to enhanced knowledge in the scientific field, in particular by presenting your results in scientific journals and at international conferences.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 22 February, 2026
For questions, please contact:
Professor Gaetano Sardina, Fluid Dynamics sardina@chalmers.se
• 46737176687
