Postdoc in 3D Imaging and Mechanics of Bone
2026-03-11
Join us at the Division of Microstructure Physics, Department of Physics, and help advance knowledge in structure-function relationships in bone.
About us
At the Division of Microstructure Physics, we study how structure translates into function and governs the properties of both synthetic materials and biological tissues. We use advanced characterization techniques to study materials across multiple length scales, combining tools such as electron microscopy, atom probe tomography, X-ray diffraction, and micro-mechanical testing.
About the research project
Bone is a remarkable material that combines strength and toughness through a complex hierarchical architecture spanning multiple length scales. However, our understanding of its structural organization at intermediate levels, and how this contributes to overall mechanical behaviour, remains limited.
We are seeking a postdoctoral researcher motivated to work at the interface between advanced imaging and mechanics in the context of biological tissues to investigate this often-overlooked length scale in bone. By combining electron microscopy and micro-mechanical testing, you will explore how such structural levels contribute to the overall mechanical performance of bone.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree in Materials Science/Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, or related discipline. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made.
Proficiency in scanning electron microscopy (SEM); experience with FIB-SEM is considered a strong merit.
Knowledge of mechanics or a strong interest in developing expertise in this area.
Demonstrated ability to conduct independent experimental research.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline.
Practical expertise in preparing biological tissue samples.
Experience with nanoindentation or micro-mechanical testing.
Hands-on experience with cryogenic microscopy techniques.
Demonstrated competence in image analysis and data processing.
What you will do
Develop and optimize experimental workflows, including sample preparation under different environmental conditions.
Design and conduct electron microscopy and micro-mechanical experiments.
Analyze and interpret experimental data.
Disseminate research findings through publications and presentations at conferences.
Possibility to engage in supervision of undergraduate and master's students and contribute to mentorship of PhD students.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years.
Start date for the position is August to early September.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits.
and our benefits and conditions for employees.
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Göteborg.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than April 9, 2026
For questions please contact:
Chiara Micheletti
Email: chiara.micheletti@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB (org.nr 556479-5598)
