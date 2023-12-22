Postdoc fellow in machine learning and language processing
2023-12-22
Welcome to Linnaeus University! Here you'll meet 2 200 staff members and 40 000 students, all united in following the vision to set knowledge in motion for a sustainable societal development. With us, research and education are conducted with an eye towards the future. Our proximity to the business world, both locally and globally, gives us a wide reach and the ability to create change that makes an impact. All that's needed is a place where ideas have the space to meet and grow. That's what we've created - and you are invited.
Change starts here!
Linnaeus University is running various national and European projects that focus on both fundamental and applied research. The Linnaeus University Centre for Data Intensive Sciences and Applications - DISA (www.lnu.se/en/disa) addresses data-driven methods to gain deeper knowledge and understanding in a variety of applications in engineering, science, and humanities. Linnaeus University runs a graduate school for industrial doctoral students that focuses on applied research, addressing the big data and artificial intelligence challenges of our industry partners.
The advertised position will be placed at the department of Computer Science and Media Technology in the research group Data Intensive Software Technologies and Applications -DISTA (https://lnu.se/en//dista/)
that studies data-driven approaches, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data, to automate and improve software development stages. DISTA is a core research area within DISA.
Field of subject for the position: Computer Science
Placement: Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Technology - Växjö Campus, Sweden
Employment: 100% employment full-time for two years with possibility for 1-year extension. At most 20% time can be dedicated to teaching and other departmental tasks.
Start date: According to agreement.
Job description and duties
The postdoc fellow will be conduct and develop innovative research at the intersection of NLP and applied in thematic fields of research, such as, Digital Humanities, eHealth, Computational Social Sciences.
The postdoc fellow will be working with applied research in NLP together with public organizations and companies. The postdoc fellow is expected to regularly present intermediate/final research results at international conferences and workshops and publish them in conference proceedings and journals.
Eligibility Requirements
Eligible to be employed are those who have completed a doctoral degree in Computer Science or an equivalent degree (includes computer science in any of the mentioned thematic areas) . The doctorate shall have been obtained no longer than three years before the expiration date of the application.
Eligibility for this position also requires that the doctoral thesis has a focus on Machine Learning or on one or more thematic fields (Digital Humanities, eHealth, Computational Social Science).
Assessment criteria:
Excellent knowledge in the applied research areas of Machine Learning within one of the thematic fields of Digital Humanities, eHealth, or Computational Social Sciences, is a must. Excellent written and oral communication skills in English are required.
Good programming skills in relevant languages and libraries, and project management skills are strong advantages. Experience of cross-disciplinary collaborations between technical fields (ML/DL, Visualization, Text and Network Analysis) and thematic fields (Humanities, eHealth, Computational Social Science) and documented teamwork experiences are strong advantages. Documented expertise within at least one of the following research and educational areas are strong advantages:
• Expertise in working with popular NLP frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, or Hugging Face Transformers.
• Proficient in programming languages such as Python or R and experience with relevant libraries (NLTK, spaCy).
• Strong understanding of machine learning concepts, with a focus on supervised and unsupervised learning for text data.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to translate research requirements of the thematic fields into innovative NLP solutions.
• Strong communication skills with the ability to explain complex concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
• Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure) and distributed computing and ML is a plus.
Teaching experiences in the related ML and thematic fields are a plus. Swedish skills are a plus.
Since the subject is male dominated, we encourage female applicants.
Applicants will be selected through a qualitative overall assessment of the competences and skills, assessed most suitable to conduct research and to contribute to the successful development of the research environment.
Further information Please contact:
• Head of research, Welf Löwe, +46 470 70 8495, Welf.Lowe@lnu.se
• Head of department, Assoc.-Prof. Morgan Ericsson, +46 470 XXXXXX, ericsson@lnu.se
• Human Resources Consultant, Erika Hjelmer,
Welcome with your application before January 15th, 2023
Linnaeus University has the ambition to utilize the qualities that an even gender distribution and diversity brings to the organization.
