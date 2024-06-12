Postdoc - Management of fast growing trees (Populus)
Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre
Are you interested in working with the trees of the future and fascinated by how genetic differences influence tree growth? We are accepting applications for a two-year postdoc position for candidates interested in basic science and working at the intersection of genetics and the practical implications of biomass production for the future bio-based society.
About the position
The aim of the postdoc project is to increase our knowledge of the interaction between biomass production of fast-growing tree species (Populus) and browsing for a bio-based society. By investigating the interaction between the growth of fast growth tree species (Populus) and browsing, we will focus on the following questions: What role do genetic factors play in regulating tree shape, and is there a browsing-tolerant genotype? We will investigate whether there are genetic components that result in trees that tolerate browsing, discover the underlying genetics, and determine what role this has for biomass production. We will also develop phenotyping methods to identify browsing-tolerant trees for future breeding programs.
You will be part of a research team that works at the intersection between basic and applied science. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and analyzing experiments that will include plant physiological and genetic studies. The work will also include studies in controlled environments as well as field experiments. Other duties will include writing scientific manuscripts, presenting project results at conferences and workshops, and supervising bachelor's and master's theses when opportunities are available. In your work, you will be supported by senior and junior members of the team and technical staff.
Your profile
The candidate must have a PhD degree in biology, genetics, silviculture, forest science, forest management, biostatistics, forest restoration, or a related field. The candidate is expected to have a deep knowledge of plant physiological processes that influence tree growth and be familiar with greenhouse and field experiments. Additional research experience with fast-growing trees, genetics (genome-wide association study - GWAS), and demonstrated skills in FT-IR spectroscopy chemotyping are meritorious.
Excellent verbal and written English skills are a requirement. The candidate should be able to work independently by planning, conducting, and evaluating experiments and theoretical work. As a person, you should be enthusiastic and responsible, with a good ability to work collaboratively with other team members.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
SLU is one of the world's highest ranked universities in several subject areas and is ranked #1 in forestry (CWUR). At our centre we carry out research, teaching and dissemination of scientific findings with direct application to the sustainable management of forests. We have a multidisciplinary profile, with global relevance and specialized expertise on forests and forestry as complex socio-ecological systems. We closely collaborate with multiple stakeholders and conduct applied research in silviculture, forest ecology, pathology, policy and planning. We teach bachelor, Masters and PhD level courses addressing all of these subject areas.
For more information about the department or division visit: Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre | Externwebben (slu.se)
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
October 2024, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 1st of September 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Your application should consist of:
• A one-page motivation containing reflection discussing your personal interest in the position.
• A current curriculum vitae (CV)
• Publication list
• Contact information for two academic references
• Copy of your PhD thesis
• Copy of PhD degrees
• Copy of one selected publication
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
